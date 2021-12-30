Social Throwback 2021: A year of strengthening monetisation & engagement avenues for YouTube

While battling with vaccine misinformation, YouTube continued its effort to make the platform lucrative for creators in 2021. Scroll through for key updates.

Even as the attention spans of digital consumers were receding by the minute in 2021, long-form content reigned on Youtube. There is comfort in staying with a topic for a while, absorbing it, and not merely scrolling through. It’s not that YouTube isn’t putting its best foot forward for short content — they do have Shorts and are constantly upgrading it! While working on bringing more and more creators under the fold of monetisation avenues, YouTube also worked on making the tools to make it possible accessible on mobile, an important step to attract the creators of 2021. They are also trying to make the platform hate-free, an ambitious idea but they do seem to have a plan.

Dislike Counts Dissapear

Taking a step towards creating a safe space for creators and viewers, YouTube made dislike counts private across all videos on the platform in 2021. The users can still use the button but can’t see the count of dislikes on the video. The step was in response to the complaints about how people tend to drive up the dislike count as an attack against the creator. The creators can still access the number like other metrics in the YouTube Studio.

Super Thanks & Monies

YouTube launched Super Thanks this year as a means to enable fans to show gratitude to content creators and financially support them. Fans can purchase Super Thanks to express appreciation of the content on YouTube. In return, they get a colourful comment, to which the creators can respond. The benefit of this feature is that it doesn’t interrupt the viewing experience — fans can show their love and support while watching the video.

Community Posts For Enagagement

Earlier this year, YouTube gave channels with more than 500 subscribers access to Community Posts. These channels can now upload polls, images, GIFs, and more content types and integrate clickable links and hashtags. The feature was earlier only open to channels with more than 1000 subscribers. The posts thus created appear on the channel’s Community Tab and can be accessed by viewers on their Home Feed. YouTube intends to eventually roll out this feature for channels with less than 500 subscribers.

YouTube Partner Program: 2 million strong!

Launched about 14 years ago, YouTube Partner Program crossed the 2 million creators mark this year. YPP is YouTube’s flagship monetisation initiative. It has ten monetisation features, including advertising revenue, merchandising, memberships, paid brand collaborations, and more. It enables creators to generate revenue with their presence on the video platform. Interestingly, the number of new channels joining the program in 2020 more than doubled than the year before.

January 2021

Google launches first Indian edition of YouTube Works awards

New shopping features are tested to enable improved product discovery

Hashtag Pages is rolled out for improved video discovery

New videos with false claims on YouTube to now receive a strike

February 2021

Supervision solutions are announced for parents

New hybrid model is announced for virtual & physical events

Video comparison tools are introduced in Analytics

Pre-publish checks are introduced for creators

CTV ads are launched for Sports content

Clips, a new feature, is tested with gaming creators

March 2021

YouTube helps amplify importance of COVID-19 vaccine

Product Detection feature is experimented with

New metrics are announced for Analytics

Indian YouTube creators are asked to pay taxes to the US for the audiences based there

Video restrictions are made visible on the Studio mobile app

Chat support is rolled out for all YouTube Partner Programme creators in 16 languages

April 2021

Layout options are released for the channel profile section on mobile

Timed comments are experimented with

New overview on ‘How the YouTube video recommendation system works’ is released

Filters are added to safeguard creators and viewers from harmful comments

New metric is announced in the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

Google announces experiments to improve YouTube video ads

YouTube experiments with new designs dislike count & button

May 2021

Policies & tools are released to protect creators from harassment

Improvement are made to comments page performance in Studio desktop

YouTube announces right to moetise all the content on the platform

Pre-publish checks are made easier for mobile uploads

100 million fund is announced to reward Shorts’ creators

YouTube’s content marketing play distributes authentic information

Subscribers-only Live feature is launched for creators

Advertising revenue of YouTube reaches 6 billion, up by 49%

June 2021

Visibility and searchability of unlisted videos is tweaked

Political, gambling, & alcohol content get prohibited from YouTube Masthead ads

New copyright tool is introduced for creators

New updates are rolled out for Analytics

July 2021

Tools are launched with an aim to improve creator-viewer communication

Investments are announced to get more health professional on board

Super Thanks is rolled out as a new revenue stream for creators

Shorts creation tools are made accessible globally

‘New To You’ tab is added to the Home Screen of the mobile app

Timestamp information is added to violation notifications

August 2021

YouTube Theater is opened for live performances & community gatherings

Channel Page Layout is experimented with to test the impact of different visual elements

YPP creators are asked to use enable two-step verification to access Studio

Experiment is run to make in-app navigation easier with Channel Watch Tab

YouTube crosses 2 million creators in monetization program

Content Search is revamped to improve global accessibility

Safety updates are launched for young users

New website is launched to provide resources to creators

September 2021

Studio Mobile App gets multiple updates

Creators get editorial ability to choose which ads serve their videos

Community Posts are expanded to channels with 500+ subscribers

Searchability of videos is improved by revamping visuals

October 2021

Video action campaigns are launched on connected TVs

November 2021

New features, Reuse Details and Search Insights are introduced

Dislike Counts are made private to safeguard creators

Crisis Resource Panels are updated

December 2021

YouTube Studio mobile app gets new updates

Super Thanks is expanded to more creators

YouTube expands Shorts Fund to support more creators

New new analytics cards get added to YouTube Studio

YouTube experiments with Collections and Auto Chapters

RightsFlow is acquired to improve copyright management

