Road To 2022: New Year Resolutions – The adland speaks…

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, 82.5 Communications India

“With marketing and advertising changing so radically, I am going back to school — where am making my own alphabet primer:

It’s going to feature C for Creator Economy, D for Diversity, M for metaverse, N for NFT, S for sustainability…

I still have a lot of blanks to fill in. My resolution is to complete the A to Z of it as soon as possible. Otherwise, by the time it’s ready, it will be outdated thanks to a whole new set of buzz words. And I’ll have to go back to school yet again!”