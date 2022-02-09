Ashika Group appoints Vishesh Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

In his new role, Vishesh will be in charge of brand building, social media communication and content marketing for Ashika Group’s retail business.

Ashika Group has appointed Vishesh Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Vishesh will be responsible for brand building, content marketing, social media, and corporate communications for the retail business, which is stacked under the company’s master brand, My Dhanush. He will be based in Mumbai and report directly to Ashika Group CEO Chirag Jain.

A communications veteran, Vishesh joins Ashika Group with 13 years of extensive and diverse work experience across fields, including brand communication, content marketing, corporate communications, reputation management, internal communications, public affairs, and financial education. In his previous stint, Vishesh was the Head of Content Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Strategic Alliances at Angel One Ltd, where he successfully transformed the company’s image from a traditional broker to a FinTech. He also led the retail communication for Angel One’s IPO.

Earlier, Vishesh also served as the Chief Content Strategist for Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, where he helped set up the digital assets department. He has worked with some prominent brands like Dalal Street Investment Journal, Progressive Media Group, among others.

In the last couple of years, he has been conferred with multiple marketing awards, including Corporate Communications Person of The Year, Marketing Leader of the Year (BFSI), and Content Marketing Professional of the Year.

Extending a warm welcome to Vishesh, Chirag Jain, CEO, Ashika Group, said, “For almost 25 years, we have established ourselves as a reliable brand that is trusted by customers. We are excited to welcome Vishesh, a passionate brand-builder, and are confident he will play a vital role in building a truly world-class FinTech brand. I believe under his able leadership and in-depth understanding of customer communication, we will strengthen Ashika further and drive growth across our portfolio.”

Commenting on his appointment, Vishesh Sharma, said, “I am excited to join such a fast-growing organization and play a part in building one of India’s very first personal finance super app My Dhanush. Ashika has an excellent track record of helping its clients grow their wealth by helping them invest wisely. With a strong vision to build solutions that revolutionize the way new India invests, I look forward to helping Ashika strengthen its national leadership to be both a force for growth and a force for good.”

