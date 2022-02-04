Case Study: How Amway India regionally tailored Diwali campaign connected 100K direct sellers/retailers…

Amway Diwali campaign 2021 was focused on synonymizing festive rituals such as home cleaning and cooking savories with different tactics. The brand released tailored campaigns for the North, South, East & West markets respectively, in an attempt to reach their vendors and consumers.

The Amway India Diwali campaign focussed on building brand salience, pegging the brand as the ultimate partner for all festive chores and rituals.

Brand & Category Introduction

Established in 1995 with the vision of helping people live better, healthier lives, Amway India is an entrepreneur-led nutrition and wellness company. In line with its vision, the company has been offering more than 140 distinctive quality nutrition and wellness consumer products across the nutrition, beauty, personal care, home care, and consumer durables categories. Amway is a brand of choice among health enthusiasts considering the popularity of Nutrilite. With a strong legacy of more than 80 years of scientific research perfecting the proprietary seed-to-supplement journey, the Nutrilite range of products brings together the Best of Nature and the Best of Science. The category contributes over 60% to Amway India’s business revenue.

Artistry and Attitude are the two beauty brands from Amway. While the global beauty brand, Artistry is a premium skincare brand, ‘Attitude’ is an entry-level premium skincare and cosmetics brand developed keeping the needs of Indian consumers and is targeted at Indian youth

Summary

Diwali has always been one of the most important festivals in India. This Diwali, Amway India attempted to spark the festive joy by lining up numerous campaigns and activations with the theme centered around nutrition and wellness, both at the national and the regional level.

The brand had a clear focus that the festival should be celebrated with greater joy and enthusiasm, but with utmost priority to nutrition and hygiene. Unlike last year, with markets opening in full swing, people traveling home, it would be safe to say that the festive excitement was almost back with a bang like old times. The company added joy to this celebration with its range of wellness products and initiatives to double the ‘Dhamaka’.

Objective

The objective of the Amway India festive campaign was to connect with the target audience on Diwali and reiterate the importance of healthy living while fostering the spirit of community building to bring in the festive fervor.

Brief

The idea was to build relatability between the celebrations and the range of Amway products across the categories with the nutrition category, emphasizing the importance of a well-balanced diet and the need for supplementation to fill the nutritional gap and the beauty category, creating excitement around a new range of shades and colors.

With festive cleaning in every household, the brief for the homecare category was to make home cleaning celebratory with Amway Home products, and on the Consumer Durables front, the brand brief was to highlight the importance of breathing clean air with Atmosphere Mini air purifier from Amway.

Execution

Leveraging the trend of online communities based on shared passions such as health, beauty, cooking, etc., Amway India initiated virtual knowledge sessions across regions on various topics ranging from cooking nutritious festive recipes, maintaining a good immune system, balanced diet with supplementation, festive makeover tips and more, as part of its Diwali campaign.

Additionally, the nutrition and wellness brand initiated an awareness campaign on each of the categories across the social platforms, and all of these coupled with attractive offers such as extra value packs, new launches, and product bundling offers.

The social campaign ‘Amway wali Double Diwali’ was conceptualized linking Diwali celebrations with the range of Amway products across the categories. Thus, encouraging a fun-filled celebration with families packaged with product solutions on nutrition, wellness, and hygiene – a reason for double celebrations!

From the products on health & nutrition to grooming ranges, Amway shared a series of social media posts as part of #AmwayWaliDoubleDiwali campaign.

Further, as part of the Amway Diwali campaign, the brand urged users to keep up with the nutrition quotient, sharing its ready-to-serve beverages, encouraging people to make healthy choices during the festival.

With festive cleaning in every household of India and the spotlight on hygiene, Amway launched #MakeCleaningFeelFestive, around making home cleaning a celebratory affair with home care products from Amway Home.

Online & Offline Events across Regions

In the East region, the ‘Dil se Diwali’ campaign was launched with healthy festive cooking sessions including desserts and savories. Additionally, creating awareness on respiratory health and immunity, the brand launched ‘Don’t forget your health’ and ‘Breathe in clean air’.

In the North region, the company organized unique offline and online sessions on festive make-over and skincare tips with an Artistry skincare range centered on embracing a regimen to maintain good skin.

In the South region, campaigns like #IChooseHealthy and #CookForACause were rolled out that focused on inspiring people to maintain a well-balanced diet during the festivals, and the latter aimed at cooking exciting festive recipes using Amway Queen Cookware. #Cookforacause campaign was also about giving back to the community. So, the cooked nutritious meals were distributed among the underprivileged communities enabling the experience of the joy of giving.

In the West region, they organized unique sessions on Festive cooking and make-overs with the #ImmunityDiwali and #BeautyCarnival campaigns focused on the importance of a balanced diet, keeping oneself healthy and a festive skincare routine. The brand also rolled out the #NutritiousDiwali campaign focusing on Healthy Nutritious Food to be cooked and shared on Social Media to generate awareness around healthy cooking during the festive season.

The online session of the campaigns was leveraged across all Amway social media platforms – WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

Results

The overall Amway Diwali campaign, including #AmwayWaliDoubleDiwali garnered a reach of over 600k and with an engagement rate of 5.22%.

The engagements crossed over 25,000+ in the form of likes, comments, shares, story mentions.

As a result of the focused week-long social campaign on Instagram, the page views of Amway website went up by 43%

Close to 100K Amway direct sellers/retailers and their customers were reached through virtual knowledge sessions across regions

Promoting healthy eating with #festiveimmunity offer of Nutrilite Salmon Omega-3 25% extra value pack for Diwali increased to the sale of Omega by 50%

Quote

Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “Diwali is a time of togetherness, celebrating the festival of lights with our loved ones. While the last year dampened the festive spirits, we wanted to do something special this year to celebrate Diwali joyously. Our ‘Amway Wali Diwali’ campaign is born out of the idea of going the extra mile to share happiness with others. We are all delighted with the kind of response we have received for this campaign. We leveraged the power of online communities to provide our Amway direct sellers/retailers, and their customers with an online platform to come together, and celebrate the festival in a healthy way with our nutrition and wellness products from Nutrilite, Amway Home, Amway Queen, Atmosphere Mini and add the beauty quotient with Attitude and Artistry.”

“Our core focus was to help consumers prioritize self-care and holistic wellbeing while focusing on elevating the experience at home. Towards this, we developed unique and engaging product experiences for them while also leveraging the rising influence of our passionpreneurs to help people make healthy choices for themselves and their loved ones this festive season”, he added.

Comments