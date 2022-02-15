Case Study: How McCain Foods saw 200% increase in click-through rates for its Monsoon campaign

For their monsoon campaign, McCain Foods partnered with WeatherAds, a weather activation platform to increase their sales during the rainy spells. The campaign saw a 27% incremental reach for the brand.

This case study explores how Amnet India, the programmatic business unit for dentsu India, facilitated the Monsoon Campaign for McCain Foods. It reached out to its addressable audience based on the weather condition (which in this case was ‘rains’) by leveraging the capabilities of multiple ad tech partners.

Brand Introduction

McCain Foods Limited is a global leader in the frozen food industry and the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties. The company’s products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in over 160 countries around the world.

Summary

Amnet India facilitated McCain in reaching out to its addressable audience based on the weather condition (which in this case was ‘raining’) by leveraging the capabilities of multiple ad tech partners.

Problem Statement/Objective

People in India tend to enjoy monsoons with hot and tasty snacks at home. However, during this season, the weather keeps changing unexpectedly. It can be sunny one minute and pouring the next. Keeping the monsoon spirit high, McCain Foods, decided to tap into this consumption moment and drive relevance for its range of products.

Challenges

To reach out to female consumers using personalized messaging particularly during ‘rainy’ weather conditions.

Execution

Amnet India in partnership with WeatherAds launched McCain’s latest Monsoon campaign.

For the record, WeatherAds, an enterprise weather activation platform, helps harness the power of weather within advertising by setting up automated rules based on weather triggers for delivery activation, boosting visibility during key times, dynamic creative rotations, and much more.

Amnet India set up a two-way weather integration using WeatherAds for their DSP (Demand Side Platform) and a weather API (Application Programming interface) at the Adserver level. This enabled them to set up real-time custom weather triggers and personalize the creative based on both location and live weather data, utilizing rain triggers whilst also incorporating real-time temperature into the ads.

It set up automated rules based on weather triggers for delivery activation, boosting visibility during key times, dynamic creative rotations.

The aim of the campaign was to augment the impact through creative communication. Amnet partnered with Sizmek, a global multichannel ad server, to personalize creative communication based on Geo and incorporate real-time temperature in brand communication.

Results

The campaign delivered higher engagement by generating a 200% increase in click-through rates with a 73% lower Cost Per Click (CPC). Additionally, the campaign was able to generate a 27% incremental reach for the brand.

CMO Quotes

Mohit Kumar, Head of Media, McCain Foods said, “Using the dynamically driven messaging solution we were able to drive relevance and engage with audiences in real-time, thus, driving consumption for McCain amongst consumers.”

Girish Menon, Manager Programmatic, Amnet India said, “At Amnet, we strive to deliver solutions that are at par with evolving ad tech industry to meet our client’s marketing objectives. Here, we constructed a unique/ industry-first solution for McCain to drive higher engagement with moment marketing that was made possible through our two-way API connection, reducing the media spillage and leading to high-cost efficiencies.”

“We’ve always believed in combining data and technology to create innovative solutions that add value to our partners’ businesses in the most effective way possible. We’re happy to have collaborated with Mccain to launch this industry-first campaign, enabled us to generate high engagement among its potential customers,” added, Divya Karani, CEO Media South Asia, dentsu.

