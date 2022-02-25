Social Media News Round Up: Reddit updates, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Facebook expands Reels globally; adds new tools, features & monetization options

Facebook Reels has now been launched in more than 150 markets; the platform is testing overlay ads amongst other monetization options for creators. Read more here.

LinkedIn announces the launch of Creator Accelerator Program in India

LinkedIn announced the India leg of its global Creator Accelerator Program, a 10-week incubator-style initiative to support 200 creators in growing their communities on the platform. Read more here.

Youtube: What’s next on their misinfo efforts

Youtube is launching a new series that takes you behind the scenes into how they’re tackling some of the largest challenges facing YouTube. Read more here.

Snapchat’s Creative Council Asks “Hey, You Good?”

As part of our ongoing efforts to support Black creatives, snapchat announces the launch of Snapchat Creative Council’s winning campaign called “Hey, You Good?” developed to educate Snapchatters through real conversations about mental health issues impacting Black Communities. Read more here.

Power in Numbers: Join the LinkedIn Partner Community Group

It’s a LinkedIn Group designed specifically for marketers who want to take their efforts to the next level. LinkedIn wanta to increase the synergy and collaboration between their marketing partners, customers, and internal experts to help everyone involved reach new heights. Read more here.

Reddit rolls out new features to enhance live audio experience

Reddit rolls out new features for Reddit Talk that enables live audio conversations. This includes a recording function, improving accessibility to web users, adding the ability to interact with text and emojis, and Live bar. Read more here.

