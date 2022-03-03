DigiChefs bags the SEO and Performance Marketing mandate for Sila

The account for Sila was won in multi-agency pitch by DigiChefs to generate and build an organic traffic channel for the platform using effective performance marketing tools and techniques.

DigiChefs has bagged the SEO and Performance Marketing duties for Sila, a Mumbai-based real estate platform providing real estate development, project management, advisory, and facilities management services across India.

As part of the mandate, DigiChefs key goal is to generate and build an organic traffic channel for Sila’s three business verticals using effective performance marketing tools and techniques. The emphasis is on analyzing and devising a robust plan of action for the brand for increasing the visibility of the brand among the audience with targeted ads. The agency will help the organization build a strong SEO strategy by improving the keyword results, optimizing the website for organic search, and increasing the search ranking for the platform.

The agency has expertise in providing digital solutions in the B2B arena and continues to provide strong marketing support to major B2B enterprises.

Speaking on the new client win, Deep Mehta, Co-founder, DigiChefs said, “We are glad to partner with SILA in offering them digital solutions. With SEO and Performance Marketing being our forte, we look forward to enhancing SILA’s digital journey with our tailor-made SEO practices and ensuring using the best of the marketing tools to drive further business for the brand. With consistent ad optimization, we aim to attain quality leads and conversions as a result. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and generating organic traffic that will help in the long-term growth of the brand.”

