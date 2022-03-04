Thums Up features SRK in a high-octane action avatar for all new Toofan campaign

Shah Rukh Khan, in Thums Up’s recent campaign, shows how the beverage is beyond just being a soft drink. The rebranding campaign features SRK in an action sequence.

You may remember the classic moment of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to the rhythm on a train. Now you will witness an iconic moment of SRK romancing the thrills of an action-packed sequence that represents the thunderous taste of Thums Up, in the brand’s new campaign.

Based on the core thought that Thums Up is not just a soft drink but a Toofan (storm) in terms of taste and feel, the campaign features the King of Bollywood in a snazzy, action avatar. On being served Thums Up as a ‘soft drink’, the viewers can see SRK unleash a toofan through some power-packed punches, depicting how Thums Up is not just a drink.

The video culminates with SRK chugging the Thums Up and turning the bottle upside down, which is a take on the brand’s #PalatDe campaign, created last year as an ode to the Indian contingent at Olympics. The brand has been associated with Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and cricket, and the ‘Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan’ campaign, in line with #PalatDe, celebrates the spirit of resilience and grit of champions.

Further, Shah Rukh Khan, an actor known for his determination and self-made success, fits with what Thums Up stands for. The actor is known for his journey, wherein a boy with a dream managed to make it in this competitive industry all on his own.

“I am exhilarated to be representing India’s most iconic brand – Thums Up, as it resonates perfectly with my perspective of never giving up, irrespective of the many challenges life may throw at us. It is this attitude which transforms each one of us into a hero in our own fields,” Shah Rukh Khan said, on being a part of the campaign.

The campaign trended on Twitter, with many conversations, memes, and posts around it.

Prior to the launch of the campaign, popular Telugu actor, Vijay Deverakonda, added “TOOFAN” to his social media handle names, creating intrigue around what’s brewing. Further, to complement the video campaign, the brand rolled out an engaging activation in the Band Stand area of Mumbai – the place known for SRK fans to take pictures near his house, Mannat.

As a part of the activation, Thums Up activated outlets with signboards of SRK from the campaign. Consumers had a chance to win free Thums Up, by posing with the SRK posters and posting the pictures on social handles, tagging their friends and @ThumsUpOfficial, with #ThumsUpStrong and #Toofan.

On purchasing Thums Up from the partner outlets, consumers stood a chance to win free SRK Toofani tees, then and there.

Thums Up managed to stir up emotions by portraying SRK in a high octane action setup, while extending the campaign offline, reaching out to the consumers across multiple touchpoints.

