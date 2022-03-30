Twitter tests India-only Cricket Tab on Android

Twitter is experimenting with a dedicated cricket tab on its Explore page, available to some users on Android in India. The tab will bring exclusive video content, real-time match updates, and other interactive widgets.

According to statistics, 75% of people on Twitter in India identify as cricket fans and 58% play the sport. Between January 2021 – January 2022, 4.4 million Indians on Twitter shared 96.2 million Tweets about cricket, the microblogging platform said in a press release.

Subsequently, starting this week, the service will be testing a Cricket Tab on its Explore page, rolling out the experiment to some people in India who use Twitter on Android. The tab will be a single landing point that will serve as a channel of discovery for what’s happening in cricket along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content.

Talking about the experiment, Shirish Andhare, Director of Product for Twitter India, says, “Twitter is a megaphone for millions of people in the country who are already ‘Making India Happen’ on Twitter. We learn from the conversations constantly unfolding on the service and they motivate us to build more for our audiences here. Since cricket’s biggest fan bases extend way beyond their teams’ home stadiums in India, and everyone can’t be at every match, Twitter has been an incredibly important part of how the cricket storyline gets out there to fans not just in India but all over the world. Through our new Cricket experiment offering an immersive experience], we want to make it easier for India’s cricket fans to find relevant and engaging content as well as encourage conversations and find latest updates including the score all in one place. We endeavour to provide a live sports experience that can’t be found anywhere else by way of #OnlyOnTwitter content.”

People who have access to the tab will be able to view content in various formats, including:

Events page: Fans will be able to follow the most recent Tweets and updates from the field on a dedicated page at the top of the cricket tab.

Live scorecards: Following match scores on Twitter will now be easier with a live scorecard that will appear on the cricket tab as well as on the Events page.

Interactive team widgets : The tab will also give fans access to content widgets like top players, and team rankings. As things escalate on-field, these widgets will serve fans with the latest scoop around what their favourites are up to, in real-time.

Top video content: Twitter will be partnering with broadcast and creator partners to bring customised video content including in-match moments, highlights, and off-field action as follows:

Broadcast and Creator Partners Content Star Sports Expert AMAs, BTS content from franchises and instudio content in five languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Cricbuzz Panel discussions, match previews and reviews Boria Majumdar Pre and post-match shows and interviews with exclusive players and franchise stakeholders

Topic Tweets: Twitter Topics use machine learning to deliver subject-related Tweets. The IPL Topic will be available under the cricket tab for fans to follow conversations a lot more closely.

Twitter Lists: Fans will also be able to follow dedicated Twitter Lists of their favourite teams and players. Lists let people follow several accounts that Tweet on a particular subject as a separate timeline.

Fans will also be able to follow dedicated Twitter Lists of their favourite teams and players. Lists let people follow several accounts that Tweet on a particular subject as a separate timeline. Additionally, fans may receive push notifications around key moments during a match to help them stay looped into every talk-worthy moment from the game so that they miss out on any action from the field.

Fans will also be able to cheer for their teams by Tweeting to activate custom team emojis in English and seven Indic languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu.

