InMobi beefs up the regional leadership team for APAC market

InMobi, announced the expansion of its regional leadership team in the Asia Pacific to double down on the growth of its advertising business in the region.

InMobi announced the expansion of its regional leadership team in Asia Pacific. The move is aimed at spearheading ad-based monetization of its owned-and-operated and third-party properties through the InMobi Advertising Platform.

As part of the expansion, Vasuta Agarwal, who was earlier Managing Director of APAC, will take over as SVP and GM of Consumer Platform Advertising at InMobi. In this role, Vasuta will globally lead the monetization for all of InMobi’s owned and operated consumer platforms. She will define the ad monetization strategy, own the product development, and drive the go-to-market strategy leveraging the existing capabilities of the InMobi Advertising Platform and business.

“I am excited about this new adventure as we look to push the boundaries with truly first-of-its-kind experiences across connected devices” shared Vasuta. “This is an opportunity to extend my decade-long experience and expertise in the ad tech industry and across diverse markets across the globe, to develop and scale advertising on InMobi’s fast-growing consumer platforms,” Agarwal said.

Rishi Bedi, earlier VP and GM, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea, will now lead the regional mandate as Managing Director for the Asia Pacific, taking responsibility for InMobi’s offices across Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia, and ANZ. “The Asia Pacific is one of the most vibrant, thriving, and rapidly evolving ad tech markets and we are keen on delivering the best of innovation to brands, publishers, and consumers alike. And we will continue to invest in people, products, and partnerships to make this possible with the InMobi Advertising Platform.”

The leadership team expansion also sees Richard O’Sullivan, currently, VP and GM of ANZ, taking up the expanded charter as VP, Agency Partnerships across APAC, in addition to his current role. As the central point of contact in APAC for Agencies, Richard will be responsible for deeper levels of engagement at the regional level and generalizing the success currently experienced at local levels. Additionally, Rajesh Pantina will take up the expanded B2B marketing charter for InMobi’s Advertising Platform and Solutions across the consumer and third-party properties in the Asia Pacific.

“Vasuta, Rishi, Richard, and Rajesh have been longstanding members of the InMobi leadership team in APAC, previously holding several key positions and handling multiple businesses and regional growth charters. At InMobi, we constantly recognize leaders from within and empower them with new opportunities to grow and thrive. With these changes, we are well-positioned and ready to embrace the significant growth potential that our technology leadership, deep in-market expertise, and unique culture have to offer,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-founder, InMobi Group, and CEO, InMobi Advertising Platform.

Comments