Friday the 13th creatives: The right mix of horror & humour

Friday the 13th

As the infamous day and date align perfectly yet again, brands bring out their spooky and relatable brand creatives on this Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th has many superstitious stories linked to it. Historically speaking, the day-date combo did not sit right with people. But with good spirits and added wit, people have started to add humour to this spine-chilling day as well.

Catching on to this trend, brands across the board showed up with their humour, relatability and the perfect amount of spook in their brand creatives.

Swiggy India hilariously compared the ominous day with Monday blues. While Netflix gave the people chills when they reminded them to watch out for this Friday’s spooky night.

Many more brands had some very similar pieces to share. Here’s a look at some Friday13th brand creatives we stumbled upon.

Swiggy

Bumble India

Kotak Bank

boAt

Netflix India

Disney+ Hotstar

SUGAR Cosmetics

Burger King India

If we missed out on your favourite Friday13th brand creative, then write to us at [email protected] or let us know by leaving a comment below.


Sneha Medda
A woman of letters who scribbles words in her free time and when working. Likes to question the ifs and buts of everything and nothing; while daydreaming of having an impact on the world with her writings someday. She prefers to watch and observe while sipping on her black coffee; but will surely destroy you with words if the topic in question has anything to do with feminism, mental health, makeup and/or K-Pop. That too in five languages!

