Goafest 2022 Day 3 honored 14 categories; Famous Innovations yet again bagged the Grand Prix in Out of Home ABBY; TLG (Leo Burnett) became Creative Agency of the year

The Final day of Goafest 2022 concluded on a high note. Day 3 saw winners across 14 categories summing up to a total of 214 winners; closing Creative Awards with two Grand Prix.

Goafest 2022 Day 3 saw the longest line of categories that included; Video Craft, Radio & Radio-Craft, Branded Content & Entertainment, Green Award, Brand Activation & Promotion, Diversity, Equality & Inclusion, Out of Home / Ambient Media, Still Print & Still Craft, Still Digital, Audio Visual TV / Cinema, Audio Visual Digital, Young Abby Awards, Red Abby and Integrated.

The final ABBY Awards saw a vast range of winners receiving medals Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit across categories.

Audio Visual Digital ABBY Awards had a total of 46 winners. With GREY Group, Enormous Brands LLP, TLG India Private Limited & FCB Group India collected all the Golds. The latter winning the most.

Next up Audio Visual TV/ Cinema ABBY Awards gave out 20 metals ranging in Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit categories. Enormous Brands LLP bagged both the Gold medals in the list of winners.

Brand Activation & Promotion ABBY Awards saw a crowd of 19 winners. The only Gold Medal out the totals was awarded to FCB Group India for Mumbai Police’s ‘The Punishing Signal‘ campaign.

Integrated ABBY Awards listed 16 Medals. And similarly, had only one Gold medal holder; Grey Group for GILLETTE INDIA’s ‘SHAVING STEREOTYPES – BARBERSHOP GIRLS OF INDIA‘.

Branded Content & Entertainment ABBY Awards included a total of 36 metals. FCB Group India, GREY Group, Mindshare & Enormous Brands LLP shared the GOLD title. Cheil India Private Limited became the Specialist Agency of the Year.

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion ABBY’s had 8 medals; without any Gold winners.

Out of Home/ Ambient ABBY Awards gave out 21 medals in total. Famous Innovations and TLG India Private Limited won one Gold each. Apart from Gold, Silver, Bronze & Merit’s; Famous Innovations scored the ‘Grand Prix’ for Radio Zindagi’s ‘The Applegram.’

Radio & Radio Craft ABBY being the smallest category had only 3 winners which saw no Gold winners.

Again witnessing a single Gold winner was Still Craft ABBY Awards. Which had 10 winners in total, and Famous Innovations bagged the only Gold.

Still Digital ABBY Awards saw in total 5 winners with no Gold in this category. Next up, Still Print ABBY Awards gave out metals to 12 winners; where Famous Innovations won the Gold and the most amount of Silvers, bagging 4 out of the 6 medals.

Video Craft ABBY Awards saw the most amount of winners. There were 8 Gold, 7 Silver, 17 Bronze, and 19 Merit. They gave out a total of 51 medals ranging in all the categories.

Red ABBY Awards had a total of 4 winners and the only Gold was received by Cheil India Private Limited.

Green ABBY Awards list included 7 winners in total. Of which, VMLY&R went home with the only Gold for Maxx Flash’s ‘The Killer Pack’ campaign.

Lastly, Young ABBY Awards saw a single winner in the list. FCB Group India bagged a Gold for Parle G’s ‘Can an imaginary girl help real children?’ campaign.

