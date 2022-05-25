RazorpayX launches a payroll campaign featuring startup founders

RazorpayX announced the launch of a Payroll ad campaign features founders of startups, in an attempt to show real problems faced by business owners.

In an effort to build awareness about the ease and benefits of automating payroll management, RazorpayX, the neo-banking arm of Razorpay, announced the launch of a Payroll ad campaign. The campaign is an effort to make entrepreneurs aware that while starting up is itself hard, their payroll and compliance shouldn’t be.

RazorpayX has collaborated with 6 prominent Startup Founders, who are seen narrating real-life challenges they face at the end of every month around managing payroll compliance. All the founders shot the ads on goodwill

The 8-week long campaign was conceptualized and brought to life by ‘Talented’. The First Phase of the campaign consists of a 60-second refreshing ad film featuring Shashank Mehta, Founder & CEO of The Whole Truth Foods, sharing his struggle with salary disbursements, paperwork, PF, PT errors and more, that possibly needs him to multiply his role as a payroll ninja at the company to tackle all of it.

The Second Phase of the campaign will be live across 11 cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur in Print and will feature Startup Founders including Shashank Mehta – Founder & CEO of The Whole Truth Foods, Ankur Warikoo – Founder Nearbuy.com, Ragini Das – Co-Founder Leap.Club, Awais Ahmed – Founder & CEO of Pixxel, Sanskriti Dawle – Co-Founder and CEO, Thinkerbell Labs, and Siddharth Maheshwari – Founder, Newton School.

Gaurav Ramdev, Head of Marketing – RazorpayX said, “At RazorpayX, our research and conversations with prospective founders & existing customers has given us a truly unique insight – ‘Starting up is difficult and courageous but payroll shouldn’t be’. This insight has been brought to life through this film & we have strived to keep it real and relatable. We want founders to focus on their business growth, building new ideas, thinking scale and leave challenges around managing payroll to us – this is the key message we desire to amplify far and wide into the start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystem. We wanted to showcase the real conquerors of payroll management who have used our product first-hand and are our true brand evangelists. And so a big shout out to all the 6 founders who featured in this campaign and our Creative Partners – Talented – led by PG Aditya for bringing this to life in such a unique, light-hearted & fascinating manner.”

He added, “We strongly believe that this campaign will ring a bell with thousands of founders who are undergoing similar challenges everyday while scaling their business and are looking for an intelligent solution.”

Shashank Mehta, Founder & CEO – The Whole Truth Foods said, “I started The Whole Truth Foods in response to the caveat emptor style of marketing where one could get away with the minimum amount of truth that was legally defensible. I wanted to tell people, well, the whole truth, and let them decide for themselves.

So, it just felt like another moment of sharing the whole truth with the world when Razorpay reached out to me with an idea to share my genuine appreciation for their product. We have been customers almost right from the beginning and I have unlocked so much time that I have productively spent in building what I love because of RazorpayX Payroll. They have an amazing product, and a great team and it has been a pleasure working with them, both as a customer and an endorser.”

PG Aditya, Co-founder – Talented said, “I’m selfishly grateful for the timing of this launch. As a newbie co-founder of a creative agency & a happy customer of RazorpayX Payroll, all of us at Talented can vouch for it being a game-changing piece of software. We all believe its success is imperative for the leaders of India’s vibrant startup ecosystem to cut out the noise and focus on their vision. Founders are to RazorpayX Payroll what athletes are to Nike. We will build for them. Celebrate them. Support them. And every once in a while – flaunt them & their experiences through great creative work.”

