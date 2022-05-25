Spikes Asia Case Study: How The Family Man Season 2 marketing campaign leveraged brand heads as influencers

The Family Man Season 2 Marketing campaign leveraged brand heads such as Ritesh Agarwal (OYO) and Manu Kumar Jain (Xiaomi) as influencers and combined it with a mix of social media tactics, garnering 7.4mn views. The campaign won a bronze at Spikes Asia 2022.

Agency

SoCheers

The Family Man Season 2 Marketing Campaign – Summary

After having a successful first season, Amazon Prime Video India’s show, ‘The Family Man’, was all set to launch its second season. To create buzz around their new season the makers launched, The Family Man Job Hunt, campaign. The influencer campaign brought together the show’s lead character, Srikant Tiwari, and the Indian leaders of distinguished global brands such as OYO, Dunzo, Xiaomi, and NearBuy in online interaction. The Brand leaders acted as influencers and created a stir on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Creative Idea

Through the campaign, the makers wanted to keep the buzz around The Family Man Season 1 alive and build on the viewership created by it. Hence, the fandom needed to be reignited and engaged in a unique, innovative and relatable way in order to increase the social conversations around the show just in time for the launch of the second season. Moreover, the overall situations of working remotely and increased video content consumption were also considered while devising the overall campaign strategy.

Execution

The second season’s trailer showed the protagonist, Srikant Tiwari, moving on from his role as a counter-terrorism Indian government official to a corporate job, which left his fans with innumerable questions and curiosity. The idea was to build on it by giving the audience more insight into the situation in an entertaining way.

The campaign had an ace veteran Indian actor playing the lead in the show – Srikant Tiwari, get interviewed by 4 well-known leaders of 4 companies: Ankur Warikoo (Nearbuy), Kabeer Biswas (Dunzo), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO) and Manu Kumar Jain (Xiaomi).

Since a majority of the target audience was experiencing Work From Home for the first time, interviews were conducted over Zoom, upping the relatability Work-from-home factor of the activity. Deliberately but organically adding “virtual-specific” instances to these videos further added the element of familiarity, so that people can better resonate with the character.

The campaign sought to bring the entire journey to the audience.

The campaign was kick-started by tweeting via the brand’s social media handles, that the “Family Man” is on the lookout for a corporate job. This triggered fun conversations among fans, celebrities, brands and social media influencers, who replied to the tweet with bizarre job recommendations. More than 45 brands organically interacted with the activity.

The next step in Srikant’s journey to a new job was an interview. To conduct these interviews, who better than the ones leading their own, successful companies in India. Heads and CEOs were handpicked with certain youth appeal and a substantial follower base on social media for maximum impact.

They then interviewed Srikant on rather entertaining zoom sessions, drawing the audience in with the relatability of the whole situation, found both in going through interviews as part of your corporate journey and, the more recent, work from home set up.

Results

The campaign received more than 7.4M views and over 142K engagements. It also garnered immense organic PR with more than 114 articles published around the campaign, and chatter that extended quite beyond the entrepreneurial & entertainment circles in India.

Editor’s Note

