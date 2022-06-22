Cannes Lions 2022 announces 2nd-day winners; dentsu Creative bags yet another Gold

Cannes Lions 2022 unveiled day 2 winners in 7 categories; India bagged three medals including dentsu Creative’s yet another Gold

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 announced winners for day 2 across 7 categories including Design, Film Craft, Entertainment mentions for Music, Entertainment mentions for Sport, Digital Craft, and Industry Craft & Entertainment Lions. India bagged three medals in different categories.

dentsu Creative yet again went home with a Gold medal in the Digital Craft Lions category for ‘Vice Media – British Museum’ titled ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’.

Speaking of the win Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “It has been a fantabulous Day 2 at Cannes Lions. After an exciting start with a Grand Prix, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze, we are ecstatic to add a Gold to our kitty. This is indeed a mesmerizing experience. A big, big thank you to all our ex and present teammates for making this happen. It has indeed been a breathtaking miracle. Also, my deepest gratitude to everyone who has held their faith in our teams and work. Thank you!”

Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India, Dentsu Creative, “After the Grand Prix yesterday, the Gold today comes as yet another validation of the quality of the Unfiltered History Tour campaign. Winning against fantastic campaigns from around the world is a great feeling. While we are extremely grateful for the recognition that our campaign has received so far at the Cannes Lions, we are hungry for more!”

DDB Mudra bagged a Silver in the Industry Craft category for Chaplin Foundation’s A book on the Untold Tale of Charlie Chaplin titled ‘A Silent Frown’.

Commenting on this win Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “A Silent Frown is a tribute to the man who regaled us all with his craft. And to be awarded for the craft of the book is quite poetic.”

Lastly, for the Entertainment Lions category Byju’s ‘Master Ji’ campaign got them a Silver Medal.

Comments