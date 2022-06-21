Cannes Lions 2022 announces first set of winners; India bags 2 Grand Prix

Cannes Lions 2022 announced winners in five categories; India opened day one with a bang as dentsu India & VMLY&R went home with a Grand Prix each.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 announced its first set of winners in various categories including Pharma, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Lions.

dentsu Creative bagged their Grand Prix in the Radio & Audio Lions section for the campaign where they collaborated with Vice Media and created the ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for British Museum.

Apart from winning the Grand Prix, they also went home with 1 Silver and 2 Bronze metals.

On the win, Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “This is a humongous win. A Grand Prix, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze on Day 1 itself indeed make for a perfect fairytale. The Unfiltered History Tour has won several laurels in the past but this one gets us positioned at the very top in terms of creativity. Kudos to each one from our army of artistic folks, both ex and current, who have invested their blood and sweat to build the masterpiece. This victory completely belongs to you and it deserves to be cherished for times to come.”

Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India, Dentsu Creative added, “Winning four metals, including the coveted Grand Prix, on the first day at Cannes is a fantastic feeling. We have great hopes for this campaign and I’m sure it will win a few more metals by the end of Cannes Lions. Meanwhile we’re enjoying the feeling!”

VMLY&R India was awarded a Grand Prix in Health & Wellness category for Maxx Flash’s “The Killer Pack” campaign.

