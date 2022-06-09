Cannes Lions 2022: India occupies 3 spots in Innovation & Titanium shortlists

Cannes Lions 2022 presented its Innovation & Titanium shortlist; India secured one place in Innovation and the rest two in Titanium.

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 recently opened its shortlists for Innovation & Titanium category for the public view. India got 3 places, one being in the Innovation category and the rest in Titanium.

From the 14 shortlists from around the globe in the Innovation section, India’s VMLY&R got a place for Maxx Flash’s ‘The Killer Pack’ in the ‘Product Innovation’ category.

In the Titanium category, Dentsu Webchutney secured a place for Vice Media’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’. Securing another place in the same category, OGILVY placed for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan- My Ad’ campaign. In total, the category has seen 24 entries from around the world.

Titanium Lions were created with the objective of bringing forth, “Breakthrough ideas which are provocative and point to a new direction in the industry” while the Innovation category lauds “ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem solving.”

