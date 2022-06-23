Cannes Lions 2022: Day 3 winners announced; India collects 10 metals

Cannes Lions 2022 declared winners for day 3 in several categories; dentsu Creative went home with their 2nd Grand Prix amongst other wins.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 unveiled its day 3 winners in several categories, ranging from Creative Commerce, Mobile Lions, and more. India won in total 10 metals and dentsu Creative bagged their 2nd Grand Prix of the event.

dentsu Creative won their 2nd Grand Prix for Vice Media’s British Museum – ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ in the Brand Experience & Activations category. Apart from the big win, they also bagged a Silver medal in the same category and another Silver in the Mobile Lions category; taking their metal count for the night to 3 wins.

On this winning streak Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “It is our Day 3 at Cannes and we are on top of the world to win yet another Grand Prix and Silver Lion. It is indeed blissful to take back 2 Grand Prix in addition to the many metals. It has been a mind-blowing experience so far. While we party harder for this one, I am in awe of the level of global creativity and innovation displayed at the festival. We are totally looking forward to witnessing more innovation ahead and expecting many more wins. Fingers Crossed!”

Adding to that Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India, Dentsu Creative said, “Today, we have made history with another tremendous victory. A Grand Prix and Silver!! Kudos to the entire team for the massive win. I am enthralled with the mark ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign and everyone behind it has left. My heartiest congratulations to all of them. It’s time to celebrate while we wait to increase the number of our wins.”

The same category saw two more wins for India. FCB India’s Political shakti + The times of India – ‘The nominate me Selfie’ won a Silver Metal.

Along with this, OGILVY – Cadbury Celebrations’ – ‘Shahrukh Khan – My Ad’ bagged a Silver.

VMYL&R Commerce – Unilever’s ‘Smart Fill’ campaign won 2 metals on day 3. The Campaign received a Gold in the Creative Commerce Lions category and a Bronze in the Creative Business Transformation category.

Commenting on their wins, Arpan Jain, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R COMMERCE said, “There are ideas and there are awards, but there are only a few pieces of work that have a purpose at the heart of consumer experience and actually have the power to change the world. I’m happy to see Smart Fill being recognized as one such piece of amazing work”

Creative Commerce Lions category saw another Gold win. This time for McCann – Ujjivann Small Finance Bank’s ‘Shagun ka Lifafa’ AD.

Apart from these, DDB Mudra – Stayfree Sanitary Pad’s- ‘Stayfree Project Free period’ went home with a Bronze metal on day three of Cannes Lions.

Lastly, VMLY&R Commerce’s Max Flash – ‘The Killer Pack’ bagged a Silver medal in Innovation Category.





