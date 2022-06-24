Cannes Lions 2022: Day 4 winners declared; India scores 19 metals

Cannes lions 2022 announced their Day 4 winner across several categories; India went home with 19 wins, dentsu Creative’s hat-trick on Grand Prix

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 showcased their 4th set of winners across many categories including Social and Influencer Lions, PR Lions, Media Lions and others. India scored 19 wins to its name including dentsu Creative’s third Grand Prix.

dentsu Creative won their 3rd Grand Prix for Vice Media’s British Museum – ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ in the Social and Influencer Lions category. In the same category, the campaign went home with a Silver metal as well. Apart from this category, dentsu Creative won a Bronze in PR Lions as well; making their count for the night at 3 metals.

Commenting on their back-to-back wins Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “And IT’S A HAT-TRICK. 3 Grand Prix in 4 Days!! I still have to come to terms with this. Not a single day here can be equated to another. Each day has been unique. And thriving. Today, we add yet another Grand Prix, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze to our wins. And yet again, kudos to each and every one of our present and ex-teammates for the dedication, brilliance, and excellence that they have put in and into this journey to get us here. This belongs to them. All of them. We have 1 day more to go and we are getting a bit greedy now!”

Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer India, Dentsu Creative commented, “Here we are almost towards the end of this Grand Festival, and we win a THIRD Grand Prix today along with a Silver and Bronze. We are definitely writing history here. I am extremely proud of how we have fared so far. And there’s still a day to go. We’re not done yet!”

Ogilvy Mumbai x Wavemaker – Cadbury Celebrations’ – ‘Shahrukh Khan – My Ad’ witnessed 3 wins on the 4th night. They went home with 2 Golds, one in the Creative Data Lions category and the other in the Direct Lions category. Their 3rd win was a Bronze metal in the Direct Lions category.

Ogilvy Mumbai’s Cadbury Perk – ‘Perk Disclaimers’ campaign won a Silver metal in the Media Lions category.

Apart from this, FCB India’s Political Shakti x The Times of India – ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ campaign went home with 2 metals. A Gold in the Direct Lions category and a Silver in the Media Lions category.

FCB India’s yet another win came with UNAIDS – ‘Unbox Me’ campaign. That won 2 Bronze metals in the PR Lions category and a Silver in the Social and Influencer category making their count 3 wins for the night.

With 6 wins to their name, FCB India’s SOS Children’s Villages of India – ‘Chatpat’ campaign won the most amount of metals on the 4th night. They went home with a Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Social and Influencer Lions category. A Gold and a Silver in the Media Lions category and lastly a Bronze in the Direct Lions category.

And finally, BBDO India’s Ariel India – See Equal #ShareTheLoad went home with a Bronze metal to their name in the Media Lions Category.

