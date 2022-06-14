IPL Media Rights Owners announced; Disney Star bags TV Rights & Viacom18 owns digital media

The IPL Media Rights owners for the period 2023-2027 have been announced; according to media reports, Disney Star retains the rights for TV broadcasting, with a valuation worth of 23, 575 Crores INR, and Viacom18 has bought the digital rights for an estimate of 20,500 Crores INR.

The Media Rights for IPL have been bifurcated into the following major categories: Digital Rights, Domestic Broadcast Rights, International Broadcasting Rights, and Non-Exclusive Rights. These categories of rights have been sold in four different packages, that can be owned by different entities.

Domestic TV broadcasting rights for the Indian subcontinent have been sold exclusively in Package A, Package B would comprise of digital rights, Package C would include media rights for 18 games which include the opening and closing game, three-play offs, along with weekend double-headers, international broadcasting rights for TV and digital media combined would be sold through the Package D.

Along with the digital media rights, Viacom18 has also raked the IPL Media Rights for Package C which incorporates combined-media rights (digital and TV) for 18 games. The Package D, including international broadcast rights, has been sold to Viacom 18 for the Australlia, SA, and UK territories and to Times Internet for the MENA & US markets.

According to the multiple media reports, here is the current standing of owners of IPL Media Rights:

Package A

Media Rights Owner: Disney Star

Disney Star Valuation Per Match: 57.50 Crores INR

57.50 Crores INR Total Valuation: 23, 575 Crores INR (410 Matches)

Package B

Media Rights Owner: Viacom18

Viacom18 Valuation Per Match: 57.94 Crore INR (410)

57.94 Crore INR (410) Total Valuation: 23758 Crore INR

Package C

Media Rights Owner: Viacom18

Viacom18 Valuation Per Match: 33.24 Crores INR (98 matches)

33.24 Crores INR (98 matches) Total Valuation: 3,257.52 Crores INR

Package D

Media Rights Owner: Viacom18 & Times Internet

Viacom18 & Times Internet Valuation: Viacom18 &Times Internet

Viacom18 &Times Internet Total Valuation: 1324 crore INR

Previously it was reported that Viacom18 is to bag the Digital Media Rights for IPL 2023 and onwards, and Sony Pictures Network might bag the TV Broadcasting Right, although, Disney Star the owner of IPL Media Rights since 2017, has managed to retain the TV rights.

In April 2022, Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 entered into a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, with the partnership entailing an investment of INR 13,500 Cr in Viacom18, giving the company an estimate of 40% shareholding in the company. According to reports, the deal had been executed with an intent to bid on broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

The emerging reports suggest that the speculations are at rest, and Disney Star and Viacom18 are set to take the center stage for the major sporting league for the next five years.

