Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg steps down after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Meta bids adieu to the company after 14 years, releasing a statement on Facebook. Mark announced in a separate statement that Javier Olivan would be stepping into the role of COO.

On Wednesday, a statement released by Sheryl Sandberg on her Facebook page that she penned said that she would be stepping down from her position of COO at Meta after serving the company for 14 years. She joined Facebook in its initial stages of infancy and contributed to growing the successful venture.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life.” Sandberg wrote in a lengthy farewell post.

Replying to her statement, Mark Zuckerberg CEO, Meta Platforms added. “The end of an era. In the 14 years we’ve worked together, you’ve architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company. I’m going to miss working alongside you every day, but grateful to have you as a lifelong friend.”

Post Sheryl’s statement, Mark announced in a separate statement that Javier Olivan will be stepping into the role of COO moving forward.

