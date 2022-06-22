Puretech Digital elevates Kedar Kulkarni & Hardik Shah as VP – Digital￼

With Kedar Kulkarni & Hardik Shah as the new VP’s for Puretech Digital will aim at bolstering the agency’s future growth strategy

Puretech Digital, a full-service digital agency based out of Mumbai has announced top-level elevations in its senior leadership team. The top-level elevations are a part of the agency’s growth strategy in the coming years. The agency has elevated Kedar Kulkarni & Hardik Shah as Vice Presidents – Digital.

Kedar Kulkarni has been a part of Puretech Digital for more than 10 years and has been instrumental in the growth of the agency over the years. He leads businesses for Growth Marketing & Analytics.

Hardik Shah holds over 12+ years of experience with expertise that spans across several sectors including Travel, Hospitality, BFSI, Fashion, Health, IT, Real Estate, and B2B with a focus on Organic Growth Marketing.

In their current role, both the Vice Presidents will be focusing on setting up the marketing automation and data ecosystems at Puretech Digital to ensure client success.

Speaking on the elevation Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said “The senior-level elevations are in sync with our firm’s view and growth plans in the next few years. Kedar and Hardik have played a pivotal role in our journey and understand the company’s vision and ideologies. Digital marketing is an ever-evolving space and I look forward to working with them to bring in some path-breaking solutions for our clients. I am sure they will continue to drive excellence and take us to greater heights.”

