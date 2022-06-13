VAHDAM India ropes in Sneha Beriwal as the new CMO

To shape, drive and execute VAHDAM India’s marketing strategy; the company brings on board ex-Nestle Assistant Brand Manager Sneha Beriwal as the brand’s new CMO

Global wellness brand, VAHDAM India, which was recently a part of the Oscar Goodie bag has appointed Sneha Beriwal as its CMO to shape, drive, and execute VAHDAM’s marketing strategy. Sneha will be leading the entire Marketing function at VAHDAM® India globally & will report into the Founder/CEO Bala Sarda.

Sneha brings in over 17 years of experience and prior to joining VAHDAM, she worked at Aditya Birla Group for 5 years where she started as AVP – Marketing at Aditya Birla Payments Bank, and then became the Head – Brand & Campaigns at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd – Pantaloons and in 2022, she served as Joint Vice-President, Marketing at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited. She has also worked across diverse consumer goods companies that include Nestle, Dabur, Westmill Foods and Novartis.

“I’m very excited to welcome Sneha to our team. She has joined VAHDAM at an exciting time of growth and brings a tremendous amount of marketing expertise with her. As Chief Marketing Officer, she will be leveraging her capacity for storytelling and brand building to help the company usher in the next level of growth.” said Bala Sarda

“I am excited to partner in Bala Sarda’s vision of building a Global brand from India. VAHDAM has all the ingredients ready for creating a very unique and compelling brand. The vision, the product, and the ambition to create something global is a combination that’s unique to Vahdam, and that is what has excited me to join Vahdam. I want to use my experience in brand building, storytelling, and focusing on the customer and contribute to this growing purpose-led organization” said Sneha Beriwal.

