Case Study: How Bridgestone India’s Father’s Day campaign took the storytelling route… 

Bridgestone India’s Father’s Day campaign manages to make the end consumers of a low involvement category – a part of their journey

The case study decodes the insights behind Bridgestone India’s Father’s Day campaign, understanding how the brand weaved in its offerings with a heartwarming video.

According to reports, the Indian tyre market attained 177 million units in 2020. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022-2027 to reach 218 million units by 2026.

Bridgestone is a major supplier to almost all the reputed Original Equipment manufacturing (OEM) companies in India. The brand created a Father’s Day campaign that attempted to break through the cliches around the day and reach its audience through a piece of communication that matters.

Father’s Day Campaign

Father’s Day is important from a communication perspective and sees many campaigns coming in. To stand out in the clutter, Bridgestone took a creative approach, connecting directly with the end-users, in a category that is largely considered low involvement.

The video campaign, encapsulated the essence of fatherhood, weaving in the product’s benefits and the brand’s offering.

The video was created as a poetry montage that drew the viewers back to their childhood memories with their own fathers before bringing them back to the present— while they made their memories with their children. The setting was sketched as a journey— both figuratively and literally.

The campaign highlighted the trust and brand love that Bridgestone has been passing on from generation to generation. The idea was to break away from the cliches and the cut-and-dried approach through effective storytelling that leaves the audience with emotions like warmth and love.

Results

Bridgestone managed to reach its core audience through their ode to the man who we all always rely on! The campaign garnered more than 8.5 million impressions, and reach over 5.1 million users. It is being viewed more than 2.7 million times.

Comments