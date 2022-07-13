Pawan Sarda moves on from Future Group

Pawan Sarda has stepped down from Future Group as Group CMO – Digital, Marketing & e-commerce after a stint of 6 years.

Pawan Sarda was responsible for digital and marketing initiatives of Future Group, including digital commerce for all retail formats. He made the announcement via a post on LinkedIn.

Pawan Sarda has been connected to the Future Group since February 2000 as a senior executive and was looking after marketing for Pantaloons. In 2001, he became a part of the startup team of Big Bazaar and managed Big Bazaar and Pantaloons until June 2004. He got promoted to Manager Marketing for Big Bazaar in July 2004. He contributed to the media strategy and buying for all brands at Future Group up to 2005.

He was given the position of Senior Manager, Marketing at Pantaloons in 2006 and was appointed CMO of Future Group’s Home Town and E-Zone in 2007. He was offered the position of the Head of Marketing for Big Bazaar in 2008. In 2010, he was appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer for the Group Office at the company.



He served for 12 years at the company before moving to Tata Housing and Development Company as Head of Marketing and Product development. In 2016, he returned to Future Group and took charge of all digital and marketing initiatives for the company, including managing digital commerce across all retail formats.

His future plans are yet to be known.

