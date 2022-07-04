Schbang ropes in Aayush Vyas as Vice President – Integrated Solutions

Aayush Vyas, senior manager of marketing and branding at White Owl joins Schbang as vice president of integrated solutions.

Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has brought in Aayush Vyas as vice president of integrated solutions. Vyas joins from White Owl where he was the senior manager of marketing and branding.

Vyas will be working with Akshay Gurnani, Co-founder and CEO at Schbang. He will be leading teams working with brands in the FMCG, entertainment & edutech categories including Britannia, Reliance Jio and Netflix. His mandate at Schbang will focus on helping grow the digital media business at the Mumbai headquarters along with helping set up a stronger base in the entertainment sector for the company.

Vyas said, “After spending almost a decade in the industry of marketing & advertising- I have finally arrived at a place where I can bring together the best of my creativity and brand strategy. To be associated with such a young, vibrant pool of talent spearheaded by level-headed leaders like Harshil and Akshay is inspiring. My endeavor will be to craft marketing campaigns that literally ‘Create a Schbang’ in the digital advertising industry. We are here to take the Indian ad talent to the world!”

Commenting on his joining, Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder & CEO said, “Aayush joins the team at a critical juncture in our Schbang journey as we pivot towards establishing our global footprint, by demonstrating iconic work across legacy Indian brands. He brings with him a strong understanding of brand building across omnichannel touch points, having come from the brand side. His ability to fuse creative thinking with strong business acumen seamlessly will help propel our service offerings and I look forward to growing the integrated solutions business with him.”

Schbang, established in 2015, is a Creative & Technology Transformation company with offices across Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi-NCR. With a team strength of 800+ members, it delivers growth-driven end-to-end solutions across creative development, strategic advisory, film production, web, design, content, data science, and media planning & buying verticals.

It has been featured as a LinkedIn Top 100 start-ups, Financial Times ‘High Growth Companies Asia Pacific 2020, Economic Times ‘India’s Growth Champions’ 2019 among others. In the last few years, Schbangers have created some exciting and award-winning digital work for brands like Jio, Fevicol, Garnier, Good Knight, Nature’s Basket, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Finolex Pipes, Crompton, Fevikwik, RAW Pressery, Philips, Kaya Clinic, London Dairy, Mattel, Xiaomi India, cure. fit and many more brands.

With the client’s success being integral to every operation, Schbang aims at becoming the global name in the Indian agency space.

Comments