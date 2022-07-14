Shobhit Gaur returns to Madison Digital

Shobhit Gaur, who departed Madison Digital early last year returns after a year as Vice President and will be reporting to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha

Madison Digital, the digital unit of Madison World, has just announced the return of Shobhit Gaur as Vice President. Shobhit will report to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha.

Shobhit has more than 14 years of experience in various facets of the digital world including ROI, Business Development, Data Science, Integrated, Online, Mobile and Performance Marketing, Social Media, Brand Planning, Digital Strategy and Analytics. He joins the Agency after a brief stint with PHD. In addition to PHD, he has also worked at MEC, Interactive Avenues, Starcom – Mediavest Group and Omnicom. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the Delhi University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Sydenham Institute of Management, Mumbai and an IT diploma from National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT).

Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha, “We’re glad to have Shobhit back on board. Having worked with various categories, he brings a wealth of experience to Madison. I am confident that we will be able to take our work to the next level with new business and continue to delight existing clients.”

Says Shobhit, on re-joining Madison, “I am excited to be returning to Madison Digital and look forward to contributing to the organization in my new role and responsibilities. Madison Digital offers me exciting challenges and opportunities as I look forward to unlocking our clients’ growth with data, technology, and talent.” 

Sneha Medda
A woman of letters who scribbles words in her free time and when working. Likes to question the ifs and buts of everything and nothing; while daydreaming of having an impact on the world with her writings someday. She prefers to watch and observe while sipping on her black coffee; but will surely destroy you with words if the topic in question has anything to do with feminism, mental health, makeup and/or K-Pop. That too in five languages!

