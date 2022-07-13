Twitter enables new feature that lets users ‘Unmention’ themselves from tweets 

From now on, Twitter users can untag or unmention themselves from a tweet chain or conversation they no longer feel comfortable being a part of

Twitter recently announced that users of the platform will now be able to unmention themselves and their username from a tweet chain or conversation. This new feature will enable the user to deactivate their profile mentions or links in the conversation if they don’t feel like being a part of it.

Sometimes you want to see yourself out.



Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

As shared by the opinion-sharing app, unmentioning oneself from a conversation will include:

The username will be untagged from the conversation (original tweet & future replies)

Other users won’t be able to re-mention the untagged user in the same reply chain

The untagged user will no longer be notified about the updates in the conversation

The user who has chosen to untag themselves, their username will still be available in text form in the initial tweets they were a part of but will no longer be an active part of the conversation.

This new update by Twitter ensures the safety and a better user experience for the active participants of the app.

