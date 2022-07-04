Verve Media wins digital mandate for Big Flex

Verve Media has bagged the digital duties for Big Flex, a popular sports and nutraceuticals brand.

With Verve Media onboard, Big Flex plans to explore new avenues of effective online presence, and use the platform to create a community that wants to unlock their performance potential with the power of health supplements.

Big Flex is a sports nutrition and nutraceutical brand aimed at people who want to live a healthy and active life. Their products are created and supported by research, with an emphasis on quality and efficacy.

Saad Merchant, Co-Founder of Verve Media said, “For a brand whose target audience is constantly exploring the digital landscape to get the best products to achieve their fitness goal, it is essential to have a strong and uniform presence across platforms. We will strive to boost Big Flex’s visibility and build top-of-mind recall among customers through a strategic and consumer-focused approach. “

Prakash Sharma, Director of Big Flex commented, “Big Flex understands the requirement of its customers and aims at providing products with good quality and effective ingredients backed by Research and state-of-the-art technology. Considering the capabilities of Verve Media we decided to partner with them for our digital needs and market positioning.”

