Case Study: How Pullman New Delhi Aerocity set Pullman’s experience apart from any other hotel experience through Instagram reels by influencers

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity leveraged influencers from different backgrounds to establish how the business hotel can meet different needs.

This Case Study explores how Pullman New Delhi Aerocity focused on positioning the hotel as the ultimate destination for business travellers through a series of Instagram reels by influencers. Here’s how the campaign was executed.

Category Introduction

Among the many industries that make up the service sector, the hospitality sector includes hotel, food and beverage service, event organising, theme parks, travel, and tourism. The Indian hospitality sector has had moderate development over the past few years, but has the potential to expand much more in the future. The nation, which is rich in culture and diversity, has been attracting a relatively large number of tourists from all over the world. In terms of the total contribution of travel and tourism to GDP, India is ranked 10th out of 185 nations, while the GDP share of travel and tourism in the overall economy is 6.8%.



Brand Introduction

Pullman New Delhi is a premium luxury hotel based in Delhi. Located in the prime location of Aerocity – The Pullman New Delhi Aerocity offers 270 rooms, including 17 suites, a Presidential suite and a differently abled room, all with splendid views of the airport runway. These features make Pullman New Delhi Aerocity the ideal place to balance business and relaxation, with facilities including a large working desk, Bose sound connection and free Wi-Fi services. Official work meetings can be held in the cutting-edge meeting spaces, which are furnished with all the necessary amenities. The hotel meets all of the requirements of the modern clientele and offers a wide variety of eateries, including a Pan Asian restaurant, 24-hour coffee shop and a fully functional luxe bar to name a few.

Summary

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity launched its first ever digital campaign “We Will Mind Your Business” with influencers from across India in April 2022. The campaign focused on positioning Pullman New Delhi Aerocity as the ultimate destination for business travellers through a series of Instagram reels by influencers such as Abhinav Mathur, Suhavini Singh and Aman Vohra.

Problem Statement/Objective

The focus of this campaign was to position Pullman New Delhi Aerocity as one of the top business hotels in India. Their main aim was to showcase how the team at the hotel tailors their service as per the individual requirements of each traveller. Aimed at showcasing the specific needs of business travellers and how Pullman covers every unique need, there was a significant need to set Pullman’s experience apart from any other hotel experience.

Creative Idea

The ideals for portraying the lifestyle of a businessman, influencers like Abhinav Mathur, a lawyer by profession to Aman Vohra, a working professional at E&Y, and Suhani Singh, the creator of India Cultural Hub, were featured in this campaign. To reach the maximum audience, the team conceptualised an Instagram reel series covering each and every aspect of this campaign, which would gain significant traction owing to the popularity of the influencers. Flaunting the great amenities that make Pullman a true icon of classic luxury, the influencers and the overall concept fit together perfectly to attract the attention of those looking for comfort and luxury.

Execution

The foundation of every brand’s digital recognition plan is a strong campaign that is promoted on social platforms. Following this concept, the marketing team at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity aired all consumer oriented campaigns on their social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. to gain the traction of a larger audience. The audience watched more than 0.85 million videos, while the campaign gained maximum momentum by using a variety of performance marketing strategies to reach the right audience. As a result, we were able to reach a wide range of audiences using effective tools such as SEO, Adwords and digital advertisements, among others.

Making of the plan

The aim was to create brand positioning for the hotel as a safe haven for the business travelers. The entire idea work together to draw attention from people seeking comfort and luxury while showcasing the facilities that make Pullman a real emblem of classic luxury.

To amplify reach, a list of few influencers was reviewed and analysed who align with the brand’s vision. Influencers like Abhinav Mathur, a lawyer by profession, Aman Vohra, a working professional at E&Y, and Suhani Singh, the creator of India Cultural Hub, were featured in this campaign as the ideals for presenting the lifestyle of a businessman.

Onboarding of a creative agency to create an impactful visual identity for the campaign and design thinking process to highlight the “TOP 20 things that are unique for modern business traveller vs traditional travellers”.

Visualising and designing the moodboard keeping in mind these decision makers and influencer personalities and finalized top influencers. Through a series of Instagram reels created by influencers like Abhinav Mathur, Suhavini Singh, and Aman Vohra, the campaign aimed to present Pullman New Delhi Aerocity as the ultimate destination for business travelers.

Promotions were done through Instagram video reach, brand awareness, facebook and ad/ story sets, Whatsapp broadcast and so on. The reel by Abhinav Mathur had 33.5K views, 1302 likes and 53 comments.

An ad in Vistara inflight magazine to top up the reach. This ad’s main goal was to establish Pullman New Delhi Aerocity as one of India’s leading business hotels. Their major objective was to demonstrate how the hotel staff customizes their services to each traveler’s unique needs.

Results

The brand reached a grand total of more than 0.85 million video views with a reach of around 1.6 million and 35,000 interactions at a cost per view of 0.07.

Speaking about the “We Will Mind Your Business” campaign , Parinita Samanta, Director of Marketing and Communication, says, “Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has always taken pride in being a place where every business traveller finds their safe haven. We believe in making each experience unique keeping in mind that a creative mind is at its best when they have a complete package of rejuvenation, F&B and top class amenities under one roof. Hence, this campaign was the perfect way to showcase that.”

Comments