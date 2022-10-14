After Varun & Rohit, Pooja Jauhari resigns from The Glitch

Group CEO of The Glitch, Pooja Jauhari resigns. The news comes close on the heels of co-founders Rohit Raj and Varun Duggirala’s resignation.

Close on the heels of Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj’s resignation from The Glitch, Group CEO Pooja Jauhari has also announced her exit from the agency network through a LinkedIn post.

In 2020, The Glitch joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R. After the new structure, Jauhari replaced Anil Nair as Group CEO at VMLY&R. Duggirala, Raj and Jauhari reported to Tripti Lochan, Co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia.

Jauhari, who started her career in 2003 by interning with Wunderman Thompson, co-founded The Glitch with Duggirala and Raj in 2010.

After 11 years of leading the agency, Jauhari has decided to resign from the advertising industry.

“Thank you universe, for this beautiful phase. 11 beautiful years of being part of building The Glitch with Varun, Rohit + my brilliant colleagues and friends… Post this, as planned, retirement from advertising and experimenting with something new is on the cards,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

She further wrote, “My work is not complete, as over the course of this year and some part of next year I will continue to work with the exco to drive what VMLY&R is known for, delivering a connected marketing ecosystem for our clients.”

As she moves on, Saurabh Saksena of Red Fuse Communications will take over as the Group CEO.

While she did not reveal her future plans, she said she will be focusing on ‘slow growth.’

