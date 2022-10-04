The Glitch’s Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj move on

The co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Glitch, Rohit Raj and Co-founder & Content Chief, Varun Duggirala have moved on from the organization after 14 years of founding the agency.

Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj launched the agency in 2010 with CEO Pooja Jauhari. Today, The Glitch has offices in Mumbai and Delhi and serves clients across Asia. Raj is known as the ‘right brain’ of The Glitch and Duggirala is considered to be the agency’s ‘left brain.’

Both Raj and Duggirala took to LinkedIn to share the news, which Raj said was probably one of the toughest words he has had to type. “But as overwhelming as those words can be, I have the comfort of knowing, I leave Glitch in better hands than my own,” he said.

As Raj moves on to the next chapter and ‘goes through the hustle of starting up all over again,’ he added that he will be cheering for his team along the sidelines.

Duggirala, on the other hand, recalled how the three founders had quit their jobs shortly after the recession to start The Glitch. Now after resigning from his post, he will be taking a pause to “explore things he is curious about in life.”

In 2020, The Glitch joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R. After the new structure, Duggirala and Raj reported to Tripti Lochan, Co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia.

Comments