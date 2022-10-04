Pujo campaigns 2022 – Brands spark festivities with compelling stories

As festivities returned on ground after a gap of two years, brands took to emotional storytelling for Pujo campaigns 2022. Here’s a look at a few campaigns we came across.

As Pandals were decorated with fresh puja themes and throngs of people stepped out to celebrate, Pujo campaigns 2022 too joined in with all the festive fervor. With everything returning to normal after two years, the spirits of consumers and brands were soaring.

Brands went above and beyond to honor Maa Durga. The Times of India reached out to those who cannot make it back home on this auspicious occasion, while Fortune Foods marked the spirit of homecoming, as festivities roll out in all their glory, after a gap of two long years.

SMART Bazaar narrated the story of an idol maker who realises how small changes make a big difference. “We, as a brand, always try communicating with the people through relatable content that they can really connect with and feel attached to. And the Pet Pujo 2022 campaign was special as this time Durga Puja would be just like old times when there were no pandemic restrictions. Seeing the campaign come together so beautifully with the messages and everything, just feels complete.”, added Sanjay Adesara – Head Media & Digital, Adani Wilmar Limited

Licious revived their Pujo communication by featuring actor, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in a series of digital films.

Santosh Hegde, VP- Brand, Licious, said, “With this campaign, we have truly tried to re-create the multifaceted aspect of festivals- Kolkata special dishes, an extremely detailed packaging and nostalgic storytelling- it has all. And with Parambrata’s charm at the helm, we are hoping this year’s Pujo offering will pass the customers’ taste test.”

More brands joined in with compelling stories for Pujo campaigns.

