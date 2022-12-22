Moment marketing strategies of the year saw the best use of movies, music, technology and sports with clever brand integrations that left audiences laughing.

Music, movies and moment marketing – just naming a few pieces of art that bring the socio-verse together. Whether it is something as goofy as a dialogue from a recently released movie or a gripping sports match, there’s always a moment for brands to join in on the topics of discussion.

Moment marketing can be an effective marketing tool if brands do it right. According to a study, 87% of customers are more likely to purchase a product if their attention is retained with causes they care about. Thus, it is important that marketers make use of emotional engagement by creatively reflecting the public mood.

This year, brands seized the opportunity and banked on their marketing A-game to join in on the trends that followed the internet.

However, it is important to be picky about the moments brands jump on. Too much liberty can also lead to moment marketing misses. This year we saw brands violating copyright laws by using Louis Vuitton’s campaign featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Myntra also ended up feeding trolls with its creatives when India lost against England in the T20 World Cup.

Here’s a list of social media trends throughout the year that prompted brand creatives to follow through.

Music and marketing

The year began with a musical trend and ended with one as well. The song ‘Excuses’ by AP Dhillon was trending in January with its famous lyric ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ and brands like Swiggy and KFC joined in with their two cents. Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account made sure to remind people to follow Covid protocols. The year-end Spotify Wrapped Party prompted its own set of memes.

Technology and Brand Integrations

In early 2022, Elon Musk had bought Twitter and the news brought a lot of clout. Brands took over social media with memes and creatives. Instagram added new features where users can send Direct messages with the Tap and Hold format and the Instagram Notes feature that set off a string of discussion. Brands like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Fevikwik and more leveraged the same.

On the other hand, Apple launched a set of new products including the newest iPhone14. Brands had a humorous take about the premium pricing of the product.

hey Elon, since u control twitter pls make my crush follow me 👍 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 26, 2022

Let us know it when it folds. 💁‍♀️ — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

Movie Marketing

Brands definitely felt like it was their moment to shine with the release of some highly anticipated movies and series. While Brahmastra received mixed reactions from the audience, its famous dialogue ‘Isha mera button hai’ turned into a meme binge with brands personalising the moment. Tiger Shroff’s dialogue ‘Chotti bachi ho kya’ from Heropanti created a laughter fest of memes on its own. With this came the release of Stranger Things 4, Wakanda Forever and the yearly anniversary of Star Wars.

Moment mera button hai — Social Samosa (@Social_Samosa) September 20, 2022

Internet Meme Highlights

The meme fest of the year was definitely a 10. There were many noteworthy moments with ‘arranged marriage is scary’, ‘he/she is a 10’, the two uncles fighting on the bus for the seating and Social Samosa Feature Fest taking over social media. Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married got brands to talk about the moment as well.

She’s a 10 but she watches annoying reels without her earphones on all day long. — boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 23, 2022

Just saw the wedding pictures and went from dancing to Badtameez Dil to 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ with Roke Na Ruke Naina reaaall quick#RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) April 14, 2022

Enhancing Sports Spirit with Creatives

The current highlight of December is the magnificent Argentina win in the FIFA World Cup with brands celebrating Lionel Messi. There was also an emotional farewell to Roger Federer after his retirement from Tennis.

Did we miss any key moments from 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Social Throwback is Social Samosa’s marquee editorial property that recaps the important happenings of the industry from the year that went by. You can catch up with 2022 here.

Comments