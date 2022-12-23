Inside: TVF Pitchers’ ‘pitching’ strategy

With the return of TVF Pitchers, ‘Tu Beer Hai’ becomes ‘Tu Whiskey Hai’, especially as the makers attempt to connect with the younger cohorts with their outreach marketing strategy.

Seven years ago, TVF Pitchers had every youngster go “Tu beer hai” with a dream of building something of their own. It was a story of four friends who quit their high-paying jobs to build a start-up, facing many hurdles on their path ahead. In a country where start-ups became a phenomenon in the last decade, this show might have been the inspiration many people needed.

Featuring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Ridhi Dogra, and more, the show is back with season 2 on ZEE5, after a gap of nearly 7 years. Here’s a look at TVF Pitchers’ marketing strategy.

Pitch Announcement

After watching the first season of the show, many fans were curious about the second season and kept asking for more. ZEE5 and TVF released a poster and video promo announcing the show’s next installment, earlier this year.

Trailer Release

Following the excitement, TVF finally released the trailer with the iconic line “Tu beer hai” now graduating to “Tu whiskey hai”. The trailer first had an offline launch with the stars attending the same.

Character Introductions

Zee5 and TVF released character posters with their important dialogues from the show. They went on to create introduction videos of the actors playing their characters.

Meme Marketing & Collaborations

TVF and Zee5 joined the trend with memes and got audiences looking forward to the fun. They also featured Ashneer Grover, former Managing Director of BharatPe, in a content campaign to promote the show.

The makers also collaborated with various leading creators and pages, reposting stories, posts, and reels made by other pages.

Air Asia India collaborated with ZEE5 as its OTT partner and secured its first-ever aerial premier via its streaming platform, AirFlix. Zee5 also got its audience to participate in an activity and get a chance to attend the exclusive offline premiere launch passes.

Experience the first-ever aerial premiere of TVF Pitchers S2 at 36000ft. Fly with us and be part of a never-before-seen moment. Get a chance to meet the Pitchers cast on your flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on 22nd December! #PitchersOnAirFlix #FunOfFlying #EntertainmentElevated pic.twitter.com/bXLGkbl5FF — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) December 21, 2022

Meet and Greet

The cast went to IIT Delhi and had a meet and greet with the aspirants to promote the show. They also partnered with Jio Cinema to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals with the audience.

In spite of a 7-year gap, TVF Pitchers continues to be a popular title and the makers managed to build on the existing brand value of the show. Further, they amplified the arrival of season 2 through collaborations and affiliations. As the title drops today, the makers have been engaging with user and media reviews.

