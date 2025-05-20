RCB leads fan sentiment as top contender for IPL title in 2025: Report

A new fan sentiment report on the 2025 Indian Premier League season reveals that cricket fans across India are rallying behind long-time icons, embracing new talent, and calling for a fresh champion to lift the trophy this year.

The report, titled The IPL Pulse, was released by the 23 Watts Insights Studio and is based on feedback from more than 5,000 fans across 10 Indian cities. The data was collected through May 5, 2025, ahead of Match 55 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to the survey, 73% of respondents said they want Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni to continue playing, despite ongoing debates about his performance. Among them, 35.1% believe he is still the “soul” of the team, while 37.7% feel he is struggling but remains valuable. About 27% said it may be time for him to retire and guide the team from the sidelines.

New stars make their mark

While fan loyalty toward legends remains strong, the report highlights growing excitement around fresh faces. Rajasthan Royals' teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi was voted the most impressive debutant of the season, earning 31.4% of the vote.

Mumbai Indians’ bowler Ashwani Kumar followed at 21%, while batsman Ryan Rickelton (15.8%) and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Aniket Verma (15.7%) also drew attention. Delhi Capitals’ Vipraj Nigam rounded out the list with 12.5%.

Pace dominates in bowling preferences

When it comes to bowling, fast bowlers continue to dominate fan preferences. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah was named the toughest bowler to face this season by 32.4% of fans. Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad came in close behind with 28.4%. A majority of respondents, 65.3% , said fast bowlers are harder to face than spinners in IPL 2025.

Fans predict a new champion

This year’s IPL appears to be wide open, with 65% of fans predicting a new winner. Royal Challengers Bangalore led fan expectations at 44%, followed by Delhi Capitals (12%), Punjab Kings (7%), and Lucknow Super Giants (2%). Despite this, Mumbai Indians (13%) and Chennai Super Kings (12%) still retain loyal support bases.

Format changes get thumbs up

The survey also asked fans about the 'impact player' rule, a recent format innovation in the IPL. A strong 78% of respondents said it has made the game more strategic and engaging. About 20% felt the rule is overhyped and unfair to all-rounders.

The report surveyed fans in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, aiming to gauge the real-time sentiment and preferences shaping IPL 2025. The data reflects fan opinions gathered up to May 5.