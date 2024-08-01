SAMMIE 2024: Social Panga, Studio X, and FCB Kinnect shine bright

A fascinating day at SAMMIE 2024, Social Samosa’s Best Social Media Brands Awards, saw the most outstanding campaigns being honoured for their creativity and influence. The winners this year excelled in the innovative use of video content, both short and long formats, user-generated content, and other strategies. A total of 117 awards were distributed, comprising 54 Gold and 63 Silver awards, underscoring the extensive talent and creativity within the industry.

Among the standout winners were Vi’s ‘Be Someone’s We’ by Ogilvy India, Duolingo’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ by Humour Me, HDFC Bank’s ‘Lulumelon’, KitKat’s #YouMakeMyBreak by Social Panga; all of which bagged Gold awards for their noteworthy and innovative campaigns.

The agencies that shined bright included Studio X which bagged 8 Gold awards that included the campaigns for Coca-Cola India and Coke Studio Bharat.

FCB Kinnect secured 5 Golds (4 being common with FCB/SIX) and won 2 silver for its campaigns for CEAT, HDFC Bank, Polycab, and more.

Social Panga, with its noteworthy campaigns for KitKat and MamaEarth, won 4 Gold awards and 3 silver ones.

Schbang had a remarkable night as well, bagging 4 Gold awards and a massive 6 silver awards across categories.

Ogilvy India had its share of highs, winning 3 Gold awards and 1 silver. It won the Golds for the Vi campaigns, while the CEAT campaign secured a silver.

Meanwhile, AutumnGrey bagged 2 Golds and 2 Silvers for its Axis Bank campaigns. Monk Entertainment secured 3 Golds for its work on Mountain Dew and Lay’s campaigns.

The awards ceremony honoured the winners' creativity and uniqueness while showcasing the dynamic changes in social media marketing. The outstanding achievements set a new industry standard, encouraging others to pursue greater innovation in their future campaigns. To see the full list, click here.