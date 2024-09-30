Airtel’s new campaign tackles the rising threat of voice-phishing scams

Airtel has launched a new campaign to tackle a growing issue in India — voice phishing. More than 60% of Indians reportedly receive three or more spam calls on average every day, a statistic that underscores the scale of the problem. In response, Airtel, in partnership with indie agency Fundamental has launched a new campaign ‘Airtel - India’s first spam fighting network’.

The ad film for the campaign is highly relatable, capturing everyday situations many of us have faced. It begins in a regular office setting, where a woman receives a call. In unison, the entire office joins in, mimicking the all-too-familiar phishing line, "Aap lucky draw mein select huye hai, bank details dijiye" (You’ve been selected for a lucky draw, please share your bank details).

The ad then highlights other common phishing tactics. In one scene, the office workers mimic scammers encouraging people to click on random tracking links with the line, "Parcel track karna hai? Link pe click kijiye" (Want to track your parcel? Click the link). The ad also addresses the increasingly prevalent 'KYC' scams, where fraudsters request an OTP to steal personal information.

What stands out in the ad is its portrayal of how these scams make victims feel isolated, even though so many people go through the same ordeal. It’s at this moment that Airtel steps in. The brand introduces its solution — analysing over 250 parameters in real-time to detect spam calls or texts, immediately alerting users with a ‘Suspected Spam’ notification. Importantly, this service does not require any additional app or subscription fees.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO at Fundamental, shared insight into the campaign’s vision: “The goal was clear from the start — we wanted Airtel to take the first solid step in safeguarding customers. The issue is universal yet deeply personal, and understanding consumers' apprehensions helped us build a product that addresses these fears.”

In a world where phishing scams are all too common, Airtel’s campaign offers a refreshing sense of security, reminding us that while we may be vulnerable alone, we are protected together.