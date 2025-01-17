Gukesh D teaches Vishy Anand Gen Z lingo in new Myntra Fwd ad

What happens when two chess legends, one a five-time World Champion and the other the youngest World Champion, share the screen? Comedy and style take centre stage in Myntra’s latest ad for its Fwd collection. Featuring Viswanathan Anand and Gukesh Dommaraju, this ad playfully explores generational differences and fashion choices.

The ad film kicks off in a tattoo studio, where Gukesh is getting inked while Anand sits nearby. Anand, ever the mentor, casually asks about Gukesh’s experience as the youngest World Chess Champion. Gukesh cheekily offers Anand a chance to touch the World Championship trophy. Anand, not missing a beat, reminds Gukesh of his five trophies, quipping, “Do you want to touch four more?”

The humorous exchange quickly shifts to a new challenge: Anand’s quest to understand Gen Z slang. Gukesh, hesitant at first, comments on the difficulty of learning it “at your stature.” Anand tries to prove he’s not out of touch, busting out a Michael Jackson pose and declaring, “I know Michael Jackson.”

Unimpressed by Anand’s retro pop-culture flex, Gukesh suggests a solution – updating his wardrobe through Myntra’s Fwd collection. He explains that his stylish ‘drip’ (Gen Z for cool outfits) could help Anand connect with younger audiences.

Produced by the advertising agency Braindad, the ad blends humour and makes fashion a tool for connection. Gukesh made a social media post about the ad, describing the experience as “fun”.

Wrote and directed this film for Fwd by Myntra featuring the world champions- @DGukesh and @vishy64theking . Produced by us at @braindaddotco but mostly by Devarsh! pic.twitter.com/QJevgLmTFJ — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) January 16, 2025

Viswanathan Anand has been witty presence in advertisements for Subway, Cred and more over the years. However, for Gukesh D, this marks his second brand endorsement, the first being RBL Bank. Gukesh’s rise to fame came in December 2024, when he defeated Ding Liren in Singapore to become the youngest World Chess Champion, a title Anand knows well. Gukesh also trains at the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy, co-founded by Anand himself. This shared history adds a layer of authenticity to their onscreen camaraderie.