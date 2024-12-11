YouTube India's nostalgic ad revives Komolika and Prerna's rivalry with a twist

In Indian households, we have all grown up watching television serials that have a dramatic flair. YouTube India has leveraged this nostalgia and merged it with humour in its latest ad. The platform has brought together iconic television stars Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari to recreate a comedic spoof of their characters, Komolika and Prerna, respectively, from the show Kasautii Zindagii KKomolika and Prerna reunionay.

The show which aired from 2001 to 2008, centered on Prerna’s life in a patriarchal Indian household. One of its many unforgettable moments was the often over-the-top confrontations between Prerna and Komolika. Their rivalry became a hallmark of the show, with Komolika’s exaggerated smirks etched into viewers' memories.

In the new ad, Urvashi and Shweta hilariously revisit their iconic roles but with a refreshing, self-aware spin. The film begins with Komolika approaching Prerna, not for a confrontation, but for styling tips. Unexpectedly, Komolika reveals her admiration for Prerna, stating that ‘catfights are a misogynistic trope designed to reinforce patriarchal status quo.’ This tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement of outdated TV stereotypes is followed by Prerna's response. She says, ‘Everyone knows that a brat and a demure can never be friends.’ However, the comedic tension is softened as Prerna teaches Komolika how to ‘slay in saris’, and style her hair with a ‘heatless curls tutorial’. Wrapping up the ad on a playful note, Komolika suggests that Prerna should try a ‘no tears makeup look tutorial’, with her classic smirk and hair twirl – a nod to the character constantly making Prerna cry in the show.

The campaign has garnered praise not just for its humour but also for its meta-commentary on television tropes and even had the show’s producer, Ekta Kapoor call this spoof ‘too good.’

This is not the first time YouTube India has crafted campaigns that combine humour and cultural commentary. Recently, its previous ad featured Neena Gupta as the ‘Gen-Z Chudail,’ wherein the viral character Ganji Chudail gets a makeover into a stylish diva with the help of beauty influencers, hilariously blending old-school horror aesthetics with trendy Gen-Z tricks.

With these advertisements, YouTube has been pushing audiences towards YouTube Shorts, attempting to stand out amongst other short-form video players in India through its marketing efforts.