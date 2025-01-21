Decoding the new chapter of Big Tech that awaits as Trump takes over

As Donald Trump was sworn in for his second inauguration as President of the United States, a shift has taken place in Silicon Valley. Tech leaders including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and X’s Elon Musk, TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Apple’s Tim Cook, Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were reportedly said to be in attendance for his swearing-in ceremony on January 20. These are not just passive attendees but active participants in the celebrations contributing hefty donations, public endorsements and private dinners with the President.

This dramatic U-turn comes after years of tension between Trump and Big Tech with public spats, legal battles and ideological divides.

When tech companies and Trump were at crossroads

It should be noted that Trump’s conflicts with tech companies and their leadership weren’t just disagreements but clashes over policy, ideology and power.

Content moderation and free speech

Platforms like Twitter (pre-Elon Musk) and Facebook frequently flagged or removed Trump’s posts, citing misinformation and violations of community guidelines. This led Trump to accuse the platforms of bias against conservatives. He gave an executive order in 2020 targeting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This provision protects tech platforms from liability for user-generated content and Trump aimed to weaken their power.

Anti-trust investigations

It was under the Trump administration that the US Justice Department launched antitrust lawsuits against Google and Apple, accusing them of monopolistic practices. On the other hand, Amazon faced scrutiny for its dominance in e-commerce and alleged misuse of data from third-party sellers. The e-commerce platform allegedly used data from its sellers and launched competing products.

Immigration policies

Silicon Valley opposed Trump’s immigration policies, especially the restrictions on H-1B visas. This was significant given that tech companies rely on these visas to hire global talent in the IT sector. Tech executives like Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft expressed their disappointment, emphasising that immigrants play a vital role in making ‘America a global leader.’

TikTok and national security

In 2020, Trump issued executive orders to ban TikTok, citing its Chinese ownership and national security concerns. This was when India banned TikTok due to rising tensions between India and China at the borders. One of the orders required ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell its US operations. The company was forced into negotiations with Oracle and Walmart to create a U.S.-owned entity with the two getting a combined 20% stake. This deal was eventually stalled.

At the time, these tech companies positioned themselves as defenders of democracy, free speech and global collaboration. In 2018, Donald Trump clashed with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos because of The Washington Post. The newspaper, owned by Bezos, frequently criticised Trump and his administration, often under its bold slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Trump went on to accuse Amazon of “putting many thousands of retailers out of business” and using the postal systems as its “Delivery Boy” which allegedly caused “tremendous loss to the U.S.” He also accused the Washington Post of bad reporting.

Newfound friendship

Fast forward to 2025, and the tone has drastically changed. Executives who once criticised Trump donated millions to his inaugural fund. Zuckerberg, Bezos and more have dined with him at Mar-a-Lago, and are shifting their policies to align with his administration’s preferences.

TikTok ban reversal

Trump’s earlier fight against TikTok has softened. The proposed solution now involves a joint venture allowing TikTok to continue operating in the U.S., with 50% ownership transferred to American investors. TikTok, which was briefly inoperative in the U.S., and its CEO Shou Zi Chew thanked Trump for working to find a solution to keep the platform active in the country.

Musk’s advocacy

Elon Musk’s vocal support for Trump during the 2024 election earned him a significant role in the new administration. Campaigning for Trump led to a surge in Tesla stocks making Musk richer by $50 billion. Moreover, he was appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency. He now wields influence over federal policies.

Meta’s shift in moderation

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has ended professional fact-checking, replacing it with “community notes” that rely on user input. Zuckerberg even argued that fact-checking was “too politically biased” and led to “too much censorship,” as a way to defend his newfound content moderation policies. This change, along with the hiring of Trump-friendly staff with the appointment of Joel Kaplan, a Republican as the Global Policy Head replacing Nick Clegg aims to placate conservative critics and align with the administration’s stance on free speech.

This is why this newfound friendship makes me question – why are these tech giants who once disagreed with Trump are now eager to be on his side? With Trump back in the White House, Big Tech faces the potential for stricter regulations and further antitrust actions. By aligning with Trump, these companies aim to mitigate risks and preserve their market dominance.

In his new term, Trump has promised corporate tax cuts and deregulation which could benefit the tech companies. During his first term, Trump has been willing to create a business-friendly environment, benefiting tech giants’ bottom lines, albeit at the expense of the common man. For example, Trump’s 2017 tax reform let companies like Apple bring back overseas profits at a lower tax rate, resulting in large stock buybacks and increased shareholder profits.

Additionally, Trump’s unpredictability makes it risky to stay on the sidelines. His previous threats to break up Amazon or regulate Google’s search algorithms are reminders of what can happen when Big Tech falls out of favour with the President.

The risks of cozying up

While these moves may protect corporate interests in the short term, they raise significant concerns about the balance of power between government and Big Tech. Could this potentially be harmful to consumers utilising Big Tech and ethically harm ideologies and minorities? Trump’s track record suggests that he will play friendly as long as these alliances are transactional. If his public opinion shifts or he sees political gain in targeting them, it might not bode well for them.

For Trump, their support lends credibility to his administration and offers a narrative of economic progress. After all, who wouldn’t be pleased with X (formerly Twitter) now appears to side with Trump, given Elon Musk's influence? It was a stark contrast to when he was banned by Jack Dorsey for violating community guidelines. By securing public endorsements and financial backing from Silicon Valley, he can position himself as a leader who unites business and politics for the greater good.

As Trump’s second term begins, the tech industry’s pivot shows how principles can take a backseat to profit and power. However, Big Tech is still battling several antitrust lawsuits. The coming years will reveal whether this alliance fosters growth or deepens its influence at the expense of public accountability.