Why 2025 should be the year of celebrating regional festivals in advertising

Imagine a table spread with mouth-watering Bengali dishes, where a loving mother-in-law fans her son-in-law, the jamai, as he enjoys his meal. This intimate celebration of Jamai Sashti, a beloved festival in West Bengal, might seem unfamiliar to many, but for Bengali Hindus, it’s a moment that fills the heart with tradition and joy.

Recently, Zomato brought this lesser-known celebration to life in a creative way, giving the rest of India a glimpse into this culturally rich tradition. The same is true for Christmas, which is fast approaching in just a few weeks. Despite its universal appeal, Christmas often gets sidelined in Indian advertising. Unlike Diwali, which sees ads rolling out a month or even two months before the festival, Christmas is rarely given the same level of attention.

This leaves untold stories and untouched audiences, as brands continue to focus on the celebrations most people know, missing out on the chance to connect with people whose festivals are just as full of meaning, love, and tradition.

But 2025 can be different. As brands increase their investments to cast a wider net in the country, understanding cultural differences in Tier III & IV can go a long way. When more regional festivals make their way into advertising calendars, brands will have the opportunity to broaden their storytelling and connect with a diverse set of audiences.

Regional festivals like Bihu or Ugadi are deeply rooted in local traditions, making them less relatable to a national audience, which is why many brands overlook them in favour of larger, pan-India celebrations like Diwali or Navratri.

Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift says, “Regional festivals often receive less attention in advertising because they cater to localised audiences, making them less appealing for national campaigns. Festivals like Diwali and Navratri, with their pan-India resonance, allow brands to reach broader audiences with unified messaging. Additionally, advertisers often prioritise budgets toward festivals with established ROI and mass appeal, sidelining regional ones like Ugadi or Bihu,” Puri adds.

For brands aiming to maximise visibility and returns, this approach may seem logical, but it limits their storytelling potential and disconnects them from audiences whose cultural identities revolve around these vibrant regional celebrations.

Adding to this challenge is an inherent urban skew in content creation, says Mihir Joshi, Co-Founder of 1702 Digital. “Let’s be honest – Diwali and Navratri often steal the spotlight. Content agencies, mostly based in western India, tend to focus on festivals they celebrate, which can skew the creative direction,” he notes.

Yet, there is a compelling case for brands to reconsider this narrow focus. While the population celebrating these regional festivals might be smaller, their spending potential is significant. As per a report, the top 30% of rural households in India will exhibit an annual spend of approximately $540 billion by 2030. This segment, accounting for 52% of rural consumption, represents an increasingly aspirational market.

By integrating regional festivals into their campaigns, brands not only connect more deeply with specific communities but also position themselves to benefit from a rapidly expanding market with high purchasing power.

Truly connecting with Tier III & IV

India’s cultural diversity is a treasure trove of untapped opportunities for brands willing to step beyond the mainstream. Rashi Ray, Director at Response India, emphasises how culturally relevant campaigns can build unique brand salience. “When brands focus on these niche festivals, they connect more deeply with local sentiments, enhancing customer loyalty and trust,” she explains.

This year, rural consumer spending saw a remarkable 35% increase during the festive season, with the average spend reaching Rs. 15,119, highlighting the growing economic power of rural markets, according to a recent report.

A few years ago, Tanishq celebrated Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year). Prashant Puri says this ad was able to successfully boost regional sales by leveraging cultural pride.

Similarly, Sunfeast’s Mom’s Magic ad, which celebrated Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, captured the essence of the festival through a touching family story. It featured a daughter’s wish to play the Bihu dhol, with her father finally indulging her, all set to the traditional Bihu beats and the region’s cultural attire.

Puri thinks that by overlooking these festivals, brands miss out on a huge opportunity. He further says, “Regional festivals offer brands a chance to connect deeply with specific communities, showcasing cultural relevance and sensitivity. FMCG, jewellery, retail, and travel brands can particularly benefit by aligning their offerings with regional traditions, such as festive foods, attire, or travel needs.”

A deeper media map

To truly tap into regional markets, brands must utilise platforms that resonate with specific communities. Ray suggests regional TV channels, radio, and hyperlocal influencers as ideal mediums to amplify these campaigns. “Digital platforms like Facebook and YouTube, with their geotargeting capabilities, also allow brands to connect precisely with regional audiences,” she adds.

A good example of this approach is Duroflex’s Onam campaign this year. The brand included several regional influencers to boost the campaign’s reach and engagement. By featuring relatable content from these influencers, Duroflex added a personal touch to their Onam storytelling.

Joshi underscores the importance of understanding local nuances to craft authentic campaigns. “Brands that embrace regional festivals have the opportunity to forge deeper connections by respecting and representing local cultures,” he says.

For example, to celebrate Chhath Puja, a festival observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Ashirvaad Atta launched its campaign, ‘Celebrating Chhath Puja with Aashirvaad.’ The ad highlighted various aspects of the festival, focusing on the tradition of making thekua, an essential offering representing hard work.

Along with the ad, the brand collaborated with Madhubani artist Padma Shri Smt. Dulari Devi to launch limited-edition atta packs featuring her intricate Madhubani paintings. The packaging also included a QR code that allowed consumers to learn more about the Chhath Puja rituals and their significance.

The road ahead

As India’s advertising industry increasingly focuses on Tier III and IV markets, embracing regional festivals is no longer optional, it’s strategic.

Ray believes the shift towards inclusive narratives is already underway, “As the industry shifts towards inclusive narratives, we’re likely to see more brands embracing regional storytelling to create authentic and resonant festive campaigns across India.”

This trend aligns with the increasing focus on Tier III and IV markets, where regional festivals are often more deeply ingrained in the community fabric. Puri emphasises, “As the advertising industry focuses more on Tier III and IV markets, we can expect a rise in regional storytelling.”

India’s regional festivals are not just an untapped market, they’re an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of festive advertising. By celebrating festivals like Chatth Puja, Bihu, or Jamai Sashti, brands can connect with audiences on a deeper, more personal level.

As the industry shifts towards more inclusive and localised campaigns, brands that embrace regional stories will stand out and foster long-term loyalty.





