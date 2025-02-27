Ad pricing for Maha Kumbh beats IPL and other high-impact media IPs

As the grand spectacle of Maha Kumbh 2025 came to a close on February 26, it left behind spiritual fulfilment for millions and also key marketing takeaways for brands and agencies. With over ₹3,000 crore spent on advertising, brands deployed innovative, culturally resonant strategies to engage with the massive pilgrim audience.

From technology-driven safety initiatives to on-ground brand activations, brands tapped into the ethos of the event in unique ways.

DSP Mutual Fund, in partnership with Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Falco Robotics, launched 'Garuda Rakshak', a drone-based search-and-rescue system to help reunite lost children at the Maha Kumbh.

Amazon India introduced its cardboard packaging into portable beds to provide comfort to attendees. These free beds were available across key areas, including the lost and found centre, Kumbh Police Karmacharis, and the Kumbh Hospital, ensuring accessibility for a range of festival-goers.

IIFL Foundation launched 15 boat ambulances in partnership with the Mela authorities to provide first-aid and emergency medical support. The initiative, in collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, included a 50-member team and a health centre with doctors and medical equipment to assist the millions of attendees.

Eveready Industries supplied 5,000 Siren Torches with safety alarms to the Maha Kumbh Police to aid in crowd management and enhance safety for the millions attending the event.

Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed everything from digital innovations to immersive offline experiences. It was a magnet for brands across categories, with a significant portion of ad budgets flowing into digital, OOH, and television.

This resulted in buoyancy for different mediums, improving overall sentiment.

Amyn Ghadiali, Country Head, Gozoop Creative said, “Ad pricing during Maha Kumbh was 20-30% higher than other high-impact properties like IPL or Diwali.”

According to him, digital commanded nearly 40% of total ad spends, thanks to hyper-local targeting capabilities. "The investment was justified as brands reported a 25-30% increase in recall and a noticeable spike in sales, especially for FMCG, travel, and spiritual tourism sectors," he noted.

Shreyas Media had secured rights for advertising, activity, and vending zones this time, while Crayons Advertising and Vritti Solutions took charge of outdoor duties for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer at Vritti Mindwave Media, the media wing of Vritti Solutions, which oversaw outdoor advertising for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, highlighted the kind of brands benefited the most from advertising there.

“Brands from the FMCG, Banking and Insurance and Healthcare industry. Surf, Lifebouy, Dabur, Volini, Mankind Pharma, Fena, FDC Electral and Bajaj Almond Oil strategically dominated Maha Kumbh’s media landscape,” Radhakrishnan noted.

Ghadiali added, “FMCG brands like Patanjali, Dabur, and Hindustan Unilever dominated the media landscape, leveraging the spiritual and wellness themes. E-commerce platforms like Amazon capitalised on the event by promoting festive sales. Patanjali, in particular, strategically aligned its Ayurvedic products with the Kumbh's spiritual ethos, achieving an increase in market share during the event.”

Breaking the mould: Creative narratives at Maha Kumbh

This year, brand storytelling at Maha Kumbh went beyond traditional devotional messaging.

“Storytelling at Maha Kumbh has gone from ‘Holy Dip, Jai Ganga Maiya’ to full-blown cinematic universes. Brands aren't just selling products; they’re crafting pilgrimage sagas. Everyone’s either got a poetic journey montage or a devotee’s heartfelt testimonial that could make even a stone idol cry,” shared Mitul Shah, Founder & CCO, Calculated Chaos. “And let’s not forget the AI-powered “predict your next birth” experiences—because apparently, nothing says brand engagement like knowing you’ll be a goat in your next life.”

The shift in creative execution was evident in the adoption of interactive experiences.

Shah added, “Instead of the usual bhajan meets brand promotion, this year, brands went full jugaad mode—QR codes for instant blessings, AI-generated pravachans, and interactive AR darshans. Some even set up ‘Express Puja Lanes’, like an airport security check. And then there was MAGGI’s “Break Zones”—because obviously, after a dip in the Ganga, the first thing you crave is 2-minute noodles.”

Redefining success metrics beyond sales

At an event like Maha Kumbh, where faith takes precedence over commerce, traditional advertising KPIs take a backseat. Here, success isn't measured in immediate conversions but in how deeply a brand resonates with devotees.

Shah said, “Forget sales numbers, the real KPI here is—how many people thanked your brand like it was prasad? It’s all about goodwill. If a devotee remembers your brand while taking a dip, you’ve won. If they actually take your product home, you’re a legend. And if they start using your campaign hashtag in their pilgrimage selfies—congratulations, you’ve just achieved the nirvana of brand marketing.”

For brands, this meant shifting focus to engagement, experience, and long-term recall rather than immediate revenue. Highlighting the key success metrics, Ghadiali said, “ Success was measured through metrics like footfall at branded zones, social media engagement and post-event surveys showing a 20% increase in brand affinity. Amazon India’s delivery boxes idea got a lot of chatter online as well.”

Adding to this, Radhakrishnan explained that brands relied on a mix of quantitative and qualitative indicators. “Brands measure the success of Maha Kumbh campaigns through metrics like brand recall, engagement rates, and footfall at activation sites. They also track sales uplift, social media buzz, and customer feedback.”

Ultimately, Maha Kumbh wasn’t just about advertising. It was about creating experiences that intertwined with devotees’ spiritual journey. The brands that got it right weren’t just seen; they were remembered.

The challenge of brand recall in a spiritual space

Unlike commercial events or festive shopping seasons, Maha Kumbh is deeply rooted in spirituality, making brand recall a complex challenge. With devotees focused on faith and salvation, brands had to tread carefully, balancing visibility with cultural sensitivity.

Radhakrishnan said, “Brand recall is not difficult, if the brands think from a CSR perspective. Serving the community on such a huge scale can make a brand recall.”

One of the most recalled Kumbh campaigns is of Lifebuoy. In 2013, the brand launched a guerrilla campaign by stamping the message ‘Did you wash your hands with Lifebuoy’ on fresh rotis at over 100 dhabas and hotels during the mela. This ‘Roti Reminder’ reached 2.5 million people in 30 days, promoting handwashing to prevent germ transmission. It earned a bronze award in the PR category at Cannes.

Ghadiali noted that successful campaigns didn’t rely on overt promotions but rather storytelling that seamlessly integrated brand values with the Kumbh's cultural significance. “Brands faced challenges in balancing commercial messaging with the event's spiritual tone. Successful campaigns focused on storytelling, integrating brand values with the Kumbh's cultural significance. For example, Tata Tea’s campaign emphasising ‘unity in diversity’ resonated well.”

Shah shared his perspective on the competition brands faced—not from rival advertisers, but from centuries-old traditions. He said, “You’re competing with centuries-old traditions, not IPL ads. Devotees are here for salvation, not your ‘limited-time discount on ghee’. The brands that actually stood out were the ones that blended into the pilgrimage experience—free chai stalls, lost-and-found help desks, solar-powered mobile chargers.

If you want recall, don’t just plaster billboards—make yourself useful, like that one uncle at weddings who knows where all the samosas are.”

Brands that provided real value, whether through service, innovation, or cultural resonance, secured their place in devotees’ memories far better than traditional advertising ever could.

What’s next for brands?

With Maha Kumbh 2025 wrapped up, advertisers are already setting their sights on the next big marketing battlegrounds.

Ghadiali pointed out the shift in consumer sentiment: “Post-Maha Kumbh, advertisers are shifting focus to IPL 2025 and the festive season. Consumer sentiments transition from spirituality to celebration, prompting brands to align with themes of joy, gifting, and family. FMCG, automotive, and consumer electronics brands are already ramping up campaigns, with ad spends expected to cross ₹3,000 crore during IPL 2025.”

However, the learnings from Maha Kumbh won’t be left behind. Brands are now leveraging data from the event to refine hyper-local and personalized marketing strategies, ensuring deeper audience connections in future campaigns.

For rural markets, spiritual gatherings remain a key advertising avenue. Radhakrishnan, emphasised, “Any event of sports in India like an IPL would be the next big media moment for advertisers. If you ask me in the rural media, it has to be the upcoming Pandharpur Wari or the next Kumbh Mela of 2026.”

Whether through cricket, festivals, or faith-driven gatherings, brands will continue to seek moments that offer both mass reach and deep cultural resonance. Maha Kumbh 2025 was a masterclass in blending spirituality with brand engagement. While the event's primary focus remained devotion, brands that struck the right balance between reverence and recall found themselves etched in the minds of millions, much like the sacred dip in the Ganga, but with a brand logo subtly placed in the background.