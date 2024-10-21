A symphony of senses: The art of festive experiential marketing

As businesses navigate the glittering aisles of Diwali, Durga Puja, Christmas, and more, they are realising that it’s not enough to simply sell products—consumers want to feel part of something bigger. The essence of festivals is experience, and brands that align with this ethos are bound to stand out.

In a nation where festivals are more than events—they're deeply personal experiences that evoke nostalgia, emotion, and unity—brands are constantly pushing boundaries to craft memorable, immersive encounters. As Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut India, puts it, “Festivals in India are more than celebrations—they're a collective experience. Brands that invest in creating immersive experiences—whether through cultural partnerships or exclusive offerings—can stand out in the crowded festival market.”

Aanandita Datta , Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India

This is where experiential marketing comes into its own. It’s not about bombarding consumers with ads or discounts, but inviting them into an experience—a memory that resonates long after the festivities have ended. As Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO of Shobiz, a leader in experiential marketing with over four decades of expertise, eloquently puts it, “In a country where festivals are celebrations of life and community, brands have an incredible opportunity to create moments of connection. It’s not just about visibility—it’s about weaving brands into the festive narrative in a way that touches hearts.”

Sameer Tobaccowala , CEO, Shobiz

This immersive approach isn’t confined to big cities anymore. While metros might lead the charge with glitzy, large-scale activations, the real game-changer is the growing focus on Tier II and smaller towns, where traditions run deep, and festivities are a cornerstone of community life. So how do brands make the most of this evolving landscape?

Tapping into the Tier II treasure trove

Experiential marketing has often been seen as the domain of big-city brands, with metro areas boasting the infrastructure and audience sizes that allow for large-scale activations. However, the untapped potential in Tier II and smaller cities is immense. As Tobaccowala observes, "Tier II cities are deeply rooted in tradition, offering a unique opportunity for brands to tap into hyper-localised experiential marketing. Unlike metro cities, where brand saturation is high, these smaller cities present a relatively untapped market where brands can forge meaningful connections by aligning with local festivals and cultural practices."

In these cities, festivals are more than just an annual event—they are moments of pure community joy and pride. Yet, marketing in these regions demands a different approach. Instead of generic strategies that work in metros, brands need to understand and integrate into the unique cultural practices of each city. Brands that take the time to learn about regional festivals and engage with local communities will find themselves not just participating but becoming a cherished part of the celebration.

Pizza Hut’s approach is a case in point. As Datta explains, “While metro cities often see large-scale experiential campaigns, there is tremendous untapped potential in Tier II and smaller cities, where local festivals are central to the community.” Pizza Hut has successfully launched campaigns like Pujo-themed value offers in Kolkata and Onam celebrations in Kerala, aligning their brand with the local pulse. These aren’t just sales gimmicks—they’re invitations for consumers to engage with Pizza Hut on a personal, culturally relevant level.

For brands looking to follow suit, community festivals provide a perfect gateway into these smaller markets. By sponsoring local events or partnering with regional influencers, brands can organically enter the local cultural dialogue, building credibility and trust. Tobaccowala notes, “Collaborating with local influencers, artisans, and community leaders can enhance trust and authenticity, helping the brand to seamlessly integrate into the community.” This kind of hyper-local, tailored marketing isn't just about increasing brand awareness—it's about making a lasting emotional impact.

Immersion is the key

What sets experiential marketing apart, especially during festivals, is its ability to engage the senses and emotions. Festivals in India are sensory spectacles—from the vibrant colours of Holi to the sacred rituals of Diwali. It’s this multi-sensory nature that makes experiential marketing so powerful during these times. Brands that go beyond the transactional and dive into the emotional core of festivals create the kind of experiences consumers remember long after the festivities are over.

Tobaccowala emphasises the importance of this emotional depth: “Brands can weave themselves into the festive narrative by crafting unique installations, interactive campaigns, and community initiatives. This approach offers consumers experiences that go beyond mere product promotion. The result is not just brand visibility, but a lasting emotional connection that can translate into long-term loyalty.”

Abhishek Shetty , Marketing Head, Swiggy Instamart

Take Swiggy Instamart’s innovative campaign, for instance. Abhishek Shetty, Marketing Head of Swiggy Instamart, shares how they leveraged experiential marketing to tap into consumer delight, creating a “mango-scented newspaper ad” and a quirky grocery activation at the Bangalore airport, where essentials were displayed on conveyor belts. These unexpected moments catch consumers off guard in the best way possible—turning the mundane into magical. More importantly, they stick with you, creating what Shetty calls a “memorable sensory experience.”

But experiential marketing is not only about surprising consumers—it's about making them feel seen. Swiggy Instamart’s modak dispenser during Ganesh Chaturthi exemplifies this perfectly. It wasn’t just a clever product gimmick—it was a nod to the cultural significance of the modak in the festival, creating a tangible, hyper-local link with the audience.

Striking a hybrid balance

In the age of digital transformation, experiential marketing is no longer confined to physical activations. Brands are increasingly leveraging a hybrid approach that combines the sensory richness of physical experiences with the convenience and reach of digital platforms. But as Tobaccowala points out, while digital tools can offer scalability, "Festivals are deeply rooted in sensory experiences, be it the vibrant colours, sounds, rituals, and celebrations. The digital platforms provide scalability, reach, and real-time engagement, but they lack the sensory depth and emotional connection that physical experiences often offer during festive celebrations."

Reshu Saraf , Head of Integrated Marketing & Communications, Godrej Interio

This is where the magic of a hybrid approach lies. Reshu Saraf, Head of Integrated Marketing & Communications at Godrej Interio, echoes this sentiment, describing how their 3-D Room Planner—a CGI platform—allows customers to visualise products in their homes. Saraf notes, “Blending technology with physical experiences yields impactful results.” Their campaigns demonstrate that technology can enhance the festival experience, but brands must be careful to balance these digital touchpoints with tactile, in-person engagements.

Godrej Interio’s strategy during the festive season includes intimate, in-store events at their furniture galleries where customers can directly interact with products. “We host intimate events... where customers can directly interact with our products and learn about special offers,” says Saraf. These experiences, coupled with digital tools, create a comprehensive and memorable customer journey, one that is personalised and authentic.

“Physical activations provide an opportunity for brands to engage audiences in a way that virtual events simply can't replicate, allowing consumers to immerse themselves in the moment, interact with products, and experience the brand on a more intimate, emotional level,” opines Tobaccowala.

Tobaccowala also emphasises that digital platforms have transformed the scale of experiential marketing, but the core of festive marketing remains deeply tied to physical experiences. "The key is to strike a balance between digital convenience and the irreplaceable authenticity of in-person engagement," he explains. A well-executed hybrid campaign can seamlessly merge the immediacy of online engagement with the emotional depth of face-to-face interactions, creating a holistic experience that touches both hearts and screens.

Future: The meat lies in untapped innovation

As we look toward the future of experiential marketing, particularly during festive seasons, there is still much-untapped potential waiting to be explored. Festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, and Christmas are ripe with opportunities for brands to think outside the box. "Brands should craft campaigns that resonate deeply with the essence of each festival," advises Tobaccowala. For example, fashion brands might capitalise on Navratri by hosting interactive fashion shows that invite consumers to dress up in traditional attire, or tech brands could introduce innovative products during Dussehra with hands-on demonstrations that allow consumers to immerse themselves in the product features.

There is also a growing focus on sustainability and local partnerships. Collaborating with local artisans or showcasing traditional crafts can allow brands to further integrate into the cultural narrative of each festival. Tobaccowala notes that festivals like Diwali or Holi offer brands “a platform to authentically showcase brand values and create lasting impressions.” This level of cultural authenticity fosters brand loyalty, turning a fleeting interaction into a meaningful relationship.

As brands increasingly aim to tap into emotional resonance rather than just driving short-term sales, the question becomes: how do you ensure your festival marketing lingers long after the season fades? According to Tobaccowala, the secret lies in post-event engagement. “Collecting and analysing data to understand customer behaviour will help brands refine future activations for greater impact.” In other words, the end of one festive campaign is simply the beginning of another—brands must learn from their activations and evolve with the times.

Transcending the season

The festive season in India is unlike any other—a time of sensory overload, deep emotional connections, and vibrant communal experiences. In this context, experiential marketing emerges as one of the most powerful tools in a brand’s arsenal. Whether in metro cities or Tier II towns, brands that invest in crafting immersive, culturally resonant experiences can break through the noise and truly connect with consumers on a personal level.

“By leveraging the festive season's emotional resonance, brands can foster loyalty and deepen relationships, ensuring their message is memorable and impactful,” Tobaccowala sums up.

Brands that look beyond mere transactions to focus on building emotional connections during these celebrations will be the ones that last, becoming as much a part of the festival as the traditions themselves.