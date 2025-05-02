It's Friday evening. Ryan slumps in his chair, the afternoon's performance review still ringing in his ears. His appraisal didn't go as planned, but as he checks his phone, a notification brings the first smile of the day: "Cricket Ka #DoosraStadium awaits. Come scratch and win beers for Re.1." Two hours later, Ryan pushes through the door at SOCIAL, immediately enveloped by cheers, groans, and the thwack of bat hitting ball from multiple screens. The air is electric with anticipation, thick with the aroma of spicy bar snacks and chilled beer.



His favourite IPL team’s flags hang from the ceiling, while servers move through the crowd wearing team jerseys, carrying trays of cocktails that glow with each boundary. At his table, Ryan finds cricket-themed placemats with trivia questions and a QR code for exclusive match predictions. He finds himself cheering with friends, beer in hand, as his team hits a six. The stadium might be miles away, but the experience isn't.



This scene plays out across India during IPL season, as bars and restaurants turn themselves into screening venues for cricket lovers. They are not just showing matches, but creating immersive experiences that replicate the stadium atmosphere.

SOCIAL's IPL marketing campaign captures this sentiment. Its recent reel features a young man in a satirical "Man of the Match" interview, ecstatically describing how he won four beers at just Re. 1 each through the brand’s scratch card promotion.

"Screening matches is the bare minimum," says Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer at Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which owns SOCIAL. "At SOCIAL, we've turned the IPL season into a full-blown cultural experience. From #DoosraStadium-themed décor to interactive scratch cards, offer on beer buckets, match-inspired pitchers and platters and FanCode collabs—we're not just showing the game, we're staging it."

Its marketing taps into relatable pain points from EMIs, depleted salaries, and disappointing appraisals, while offering an affordable escape through promotions like "Cricket, beer, chillar", which allows customers to buy a pint, scratch a card, and potentially score their next beer at discounted prices.

It also cleverly partnered with creator duo @funcho in a Golmaal-style face-off over scratch cards, and collaborated with brands like Kingfisher and Fancode for contests where fans can answer questions to win merchandise and drinks.

Meanwhile, one8 Commune, co-founded by cricket star Virat Kohli, approaches the IPL season with cricket embedded in its DNA. Its ‘Out of the Park (OOTP)’ campaign transforms venues into stadium-like experiences.

"With Virat Kohli as our co-founder, cricket is more than just an event for us—it's ingrained in our identity," explains Shruti Sharma, Marketing Lead, True Palate Hospitality, which manages one8 Commune in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Its staff don team jerseys, tables feature flags, and cocktails literally light up when a batsman hits a six, aimed at creating Instagram-worthy moments that resonate especially with the Gen Z customers.

Taking a different approach, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi elevates the cricket-watching experience by focusing on luxury. It has crafted cricket-inspired signature drinks that represent each team's energy.

"We want to give our guests more than just a spot to watch this exciting cricket season," says Nikhil Bhaskaran, Food and Beverage Manager at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. "We have crafted a set of cricket-inspired drinks that capture the energy of each team. It's a fun and flavourful way for guests to get fully into the match-day spirit while sipping on something special."

Tailoring experiences beyond the screen

What makes these marketing campaigns particularly effective is how they are tailored to different audiences. Reports suggest that 77% of Gen Z and 75% of Millennials prefer to watch sports outside of venues, and brands in the hospitality sector leverage this to their advantage.

SOCIAL adapts its approach based on location and clientele. Aggarwal notes that its IPL playbook isn't one-size-fits-all and is tailored as per the city, outlet, and audience.

Customers want to actively participate in the experience, according to Aggarwal. "Guests want to be part of the story—whether that's through UGC, games trivia, or in-outlet rituals. For Gen Z, it's reels, memes, and match trivia nights. For working professionals, it's curated sharing platters and after-office Beer Bucks."

Similarly, one8 Commune takes on different engagement styles. Sharma has noticed an increased demand for a more cultured dining experience, even during cricket matches.

"If someone is stepping out to watch the game at a restaurant, they expect more than just a screen. They're looking for premium service, a curated menu, great cocktails, and a seamless viewing setup."

Sharma explains that for Gen Z, it's all about creating Instagrammable setups and LED-lit cocktails, while working professionals appreciate a no-fuss atmosphere with chilled beer after a long workday.

Shangri-La focuses on creating seamless experiences that blend technology with personalised service. For the IPL season, it has incorporated interactive screens and online ordering through QR codes, allowing guests to enjoy their seasonal menu without missing critical match moments.

Guests today love sharing their experiences, whether on social media or with friends. This is why the brand’s storytelling focuses on creating visual, quick-to-digest content that connects with the thrill of cricket and the social energy it generates.

Beyond Instagrammable content, menu innovation is a critical aspect of IPL marketing strategies. All three venues have developed special IPL-themed food and beverage options designed for sharing.

"Menu innovation is core to how we drive in-stadium energy at SOCIAL," Aggarwal states. Their offerings include game-inspired pitchers and shareable platters specifically designed for group ordering.

one8 Commune focuses on "fun, shareable, and fuss-free" options like Podi Masala Fries, Chip & Dip Platters, sliders, tacos, and beer buckets. These items not only boost sales but also enhance social media shareability as guests post photos of their match-day spreads.

Similarly, technology plays a surprisingly subtle but crucial role in enhancing the cricket-watching experience. Rather than flashy gimmicks, the focus is on seamless integration.

"Tech at SOCIAL isn't loud—it's what makes the match-day vibe feel seamless," explains Aggarwal. It uses technology for targeted CRM nudges and to sync screen content with key match moments, while its loyalty engine rewards repeat customers.

Beyond footfalls and sales

For these establishments, success during the IPL season extends beyond immediate revenue. It's about building long-term brand loyalty and creating memorable experiences that keep customers returning throughout the year.

"While major events certainly bring a short-term boost in footfall, we view them as a valuable opportunity for long-term brand visibility," Bhaskaran from Shangri-La explains. Success for them includes guest engagement, social media buzz, and repeat visits.

SOCIAL sees IPL activations as both traffic drivers and brand builders. It starts with traffic, but it's always about community, notes Aggarwal. "Success isn't just footfalls or sales—it's repeat visits, user stories, UGC, and the feeling that SOCIAL is where big moments are best experienced."

As another IPL season unfolds across screens nationwide, these bars and restaurants are proving that marketing during cricket season is about creating communities, crafting experiences, and connecting with fans on an emotional level.

Whether it's the joy of winning a Re. 1 beer or experiencing cocktails that light up with every six, or enjoying cricket-inspired signature drinks, for cricket fans, bars and restaurants are marketing more than just a screen.