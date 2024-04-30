How brand Rahul Gandhi is reinventing to overcome the ‘Pappu’ stereotype

French philosopher and cultural critic Jean Baudrillard in his book Simulacra and Simulation examined how contemporary politics is influenced by mass media and consumerism. He argued that politicians have become increasingly enmeshed in a world of spectacle and simulation, where image and symbolism often outweigh substance and reality. Baudrillard suggested that politicians are now more concerned with managing perceptions and manipulating symbols than with addressing substantive issues of governance.

While Baudrillard couldn’t be more accurate about his observations, the management of one’s image and perception is more important than anything else in today’s political setup. Preparations before elections involve setting aside huge amounts of funds, upping advertising expenditures, organising rallies and events, and campaigning from one city to another. Swaying votes means making an impact in the voter’s mind, making yourself a ‘brand’ that makes a mark in your target audience’s memories and induces more recall than your competitors.

Few Indian politicians have managed to undergo as significant a transformation in public perception as Rahul Gandhi. The leader of the Indian National Congress has experienced a considerable shift in his public image over the years, particularly in the last few years. From being branded as a reluctant entrant into politics to attempting to emerge as a vocal advocate for change, Gandhi’s image has been shaped by a multitude of factors including political dynamics, personal growth, and shifting societal perceptions.

Let’s dive into how Rahul Gandhi's public image has changed over the years, what factors have influenced the transformation, and where brand Rahul Gandhi stands today.

The reluctant scion

Rahul Gandhi’s entry into politics came rather unexpectedly. In March 2004, Gandhi made a political debut by stating his intention to run for the 14th general elections from Amethi, his father's former constituency in Uttar Pradesh, for a seat in the Lok Sabha. This move caught political analysts off guard, as they had viewed his sister Priyanka Gandhi as the likelier and more charismatic successor. His decision sparked discussions about whether the inclusion of a youthful member from India's renowned political dynasty could breathe new life into the Congress party's standing among the country's younger demographics.

Right from his initial media interactions, the Gandhi family scion attempted to present himself as a unifying force for the nation and criticised the practice of ‘divisive’ politics in India expressing his commitment to mitigating caste and religious tensions. Rahul Gandhi won the seat and was subsequently appointed as a member for the Standing Committee on Home Affairs from 2004 to 2006.

Gandhi's foray into politics was often portrayed as the destiny of a scion rather than a conscious choice. In his initial years in politics, Gandhi appeared reticent and unsure, leading to perceptions of him as a reluctant heir. Critics often derided him for his perceived lack of charisma and political acumen, contrasting him unfavourably with more seasoned politicians.

Although Rahul Gandhi was consecutively winning Lok Sabha seats, the public perception about him was not that of a formidable politician who could be viewed as the leader of the largest political party in the country. Besides that, he was associated with the stereotypical tag of being the heir apparent of the INC who lacked political acumen and was yet to prove his mettle.

“In the first 17-18 years of his political career, Rahul Gandhi was positioned as the heir apparent to the Congress and India’s political heritage. An individual who by virtue of his family's legacy, would automatically assume the role of a leader of the then-largest political Indian party. While he had all the trappings of a regular politician, right down to the white dress code, Rahul Gandhi’s apparent lack of connection with the Indian grassroots and perceived elitism went against his brand image,” remarks Vishaal Shah, Co-Founder, Moe’s Art.

In 2013, Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the Vice President of the INC. Subsequently, he contested from his Amethi seat during the 2014 general elections, winning a consecutive third term. Although Congress suffered a staggering defeat, Rahul Gandhi was started to be seen as the future leader of the party.

The ‘Pappu’ phenomenon

The 2014 general elections saw the INC reduced to its lowest tally in decades. Gandhi's leadership came under intense scrutiny, with critics questioning his ability to revive the party's fortunes and provide effective opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These setbacks contributed to perceptions of Gandhi as an ineffective and uninspiring leader, struggling to assert his authority within the party and on the national stage.

Leveraging this, political opponents and online trolls started a wave of discourse labelling Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’, a derogatory term suggesting incompetence and naivety. Morphed videos of the leader were circulated along with other fake news to add fuel to the Pappufication of Rahul Gandhi. Memes, cartoons, and social media posts further perpetuated this caricature, perpetuating the perception of Gandhi as a bumbling and ineffectual figure.

While most of this 'Pappu' phenomenon is reported to be based on false news and propaganda, it regardless tarnished the image of Rahul Gandhi and made it further difficult for him to assert himself as the leader of the opposition.

A common conundrum that surfaces while assessing Rahul Gandhi as a leader is related to the nepotism debate. Would you choose someone who is born into privilege but has relevant education and a degree or someone who knows the problems of the masses first-hand but is not academically and cognitively equipped enough to tackle them? Furthermore, should nepotism be a determining factor in electing a leader so much so that it undermines other aspects of their candidacy such as academic knowledge, leadership skills, and awareness of grassroots issues?

But despite all this, it’s common for the populace to not ponder about the legitimacy of a political leader. Naturally, it only absorbs whatever is projected and disseminated. Thus, the Pappu image kept reverberating in public discourse and was accepted as the reality. So how did the INC and Rahul Gandhi himself tackle it and reposition brand Rahul Gandhi?

The leader’s own endeavours and the Congress party’s communication have played a big part. N. Chandramouli concedes that the Congress leader has been successful in overcoming the ‘Pappu’ label. He says, “Rahul Gandhi has successfully shifted his image from the derogatory ‘Pappu’ label to that of a serious, vocal leader. This transformation can be attributed to his resilience and the strategic communications by the Congress party, which have showcased his true character and steadfastness in facing challenges, including his unwarranted expulsion from Parliament.”

Altering brand Rahul Gandhi

The work to repair Rahul Gandhi's image began shortly after the 2019 general election, wherein Gandhi had lost his Amethi fortress. The revival of brand Rahul Gandhi has relied upon a number of factors.

“If you see his political career, 2023-2024, can be called a game-changer period for him when he altered his image to show resilience and political maturity and connect with the masses via his Bharat Jodo campaign. In a polarised country like India, he has his own loyal followers. Brand Rahul Gandhi is perceived to be a metrosexual, suave, people’s person, prince of INC who is now a lot more articulate in presenting his views on issues. There is definitely a shift in his image and Bharat Jodo and speaking at numerous public forums has molded him into a confident, articulate, and assertive avatar. Also guided by the seniors in the Congress Party,” says perception management specialist Madhurima Bhatia.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research and CEO, Blue Lotus Communications, observes, “Rahul Gandhi's brand image has evolved from an initial perception of immaturity, highlighted during his first TV interview with Arnab Goswami, to that of a mature, seasoned politician. Today, his brand attributes include resilience, a never-say-die attitude, and genuine concern for the citizens, establishing him as a benevolent figure that liberal India can rally behind.”

“In 2024, we are witnessing Rahul Gandhi 2.0, the political leader who has shed his eliteness and started connecting with the common man and specifically the youth,” says Vishaal Shah.

He adds that although Gandhi used to lead the youth for the INC in the formative years of his political career, his approach to connecting with the youth today and the way he has placed himself now is different.

Rahul Gandhi’s active campaigning and involvement in grassroots issues have further helped in establishing his public perception. While his speeches in the parliament haven’t received much mainstream media attention, his fearless raising of voice against undiscussed pertinent issues has added layered dimensions to his personality.

Gandhi has been one of the very few political leaders in the country who have been advocating for women’s rights and pushing for progressive laws. He came out in support of LGBTQ rights and asserted that everyone possesses the freedom to make their own choices. He emphasised the importance of personal autonomy, citing India's reputation for liberty and expression. Recently, during a rally, he raised the issue of women’s unpaid domestic labour that has always been unrecognised by governments.

“Public perception of Rahul Gandhi has indeed changed; he is now seen as a bold, strong, and capable leader. He is recognised for his outspoken stance on issues like crony capitalism, which has positioned him as a significant opposition voice,” Chandramouli adds.

This has translated into successfully shifting the public perception of Rahul Gandhi. Dilip Cherian, Founder & Consulting Partner, Perfect Relations Ltd remarks, “I think there has been a change. If I were to put it on a scale of 0 to 10, I would say effectiveness is 7.”

Cherian further asserts that Rahul Gandhi had always been a purposeful leader, he just hadn't received the appropriate attention. “His brand has always been one of leading from the front and embodying a certain theme or ideal. From an image perspective, it's important to note that he portrays himself as someone with a clear direction, set by him alone. There's a distinct clarity of purpose in his approach, though it may not be universally understood or widely shared,” he adds.

“Rahul Gandhi of 2019 and Rahul Gandhi of 2024 are two different people. He has shown a lot of positive movement in elevating his image through sheer hard work, focus, and perseverance. Also, his speeches get better treatment and he is moving towards being assertive in his stance and his views on macro local and global issues,” notes Madhurima Bhatia.

Dissecting Rahul Gandhi’s changed appearances and its subsequent on his public perception, Bhatia observes, “Rahul Gandhi has definitely shifted the perception from a previous flighty image (he would come and go at will earlier) to a more serious image, through focus and perseverance and being within the system, in the thick of politics, through active participation. Dual strategy has worked. First, Gandhi himself has worked on his image (by almost nil focus on expensive clothes and sticking to his uniform of work clothes of white tees and black trousers and sports shoes, being agile, focused and looking fit), focus and hard work and second being guided by the wise and cerebral senior leaders in the Congress Party and managing his public image and assertiveness of his tone.”

In the past few years, Rahul Gandhi has made extensive use of social media to raise his voice and reach to the masses. In a concerted effort, besides having active accounts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, he launched his own YouTube channel wherein he posts videos from his expeditions and interviews. His YouTube channel has 4.82 million subscribers. Gandhi’s Instagram boasts a following of 7.2 million, which he keeps engaged by sharing snippets from his day-to-day political activities. On X, he has a significant following of 25.4 million users. He even has his own Telegram channel as well as the Bharat Jodo Yatra website separate from the INC’s own channels.

Bharat Jodo Yatra and use of mediums

The Bharat Jodo Yatra and its successor Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have turned out to be a watershed moment for brand Rahul Gandhi. It has helped emphasise his position as a progressive leader to an extent, with a focus on social welfare and upliftment.

Dilip Cherian points out three key reasons as to why the expeditions have had a positive impact. “First, it portrays him as someone who takes action. Second, it demonstrates a feedback loop in his approach to image creation—he's not just delivering lectures but also actively listening. This attribute is seen as positive. Third, these two recent Yatras are unique endeavours for him. Besides the initial one, he hasn't embarked on anything similar in recent times. This uniqueness adds to his image, portraying it as a journey of discovery combined with a mission to share his vision. So, Rahul Gandhi's image has certainly seen a positive shift.”

N. Chandramouli shares a similar point of view while also adding that the INC’s social media strategy has aided these initiatives. “The yatra allowed him to connect directly with the populace, enhancing his image as a determined leader committed to the nation's welfare. The strategic use of social media has successfully conveyed this narrative, reaching a wide audience despite mainstream media's focus elsewhere,” he remarks.

Dilip Cherian on the other hand has a slightly different perspective on Congress’ marketing and social media strategy.

He gives an elaborate explanation, “I don't believe Congress's marketing has played a significant role. What seems to have occurred is that his team has strategized around perceived drawbacks. Their efforts have been notable, with a concerted focus from his inner circle. It's crucial not to conflate this with the broader Congress team. This has largely been his and his team's endeavour. The transition demanded much, and they wisely avoided premature action. They allowed the previous image to naturally diminish before making their move. Timing is paramount in image transitions, and they executed it adeptly.” Additionally, he says that the results of the 2019 general elections had an impact on Rahul Gandhi’s image rather than the other way around.

Madhurima Bhatia observes that travelling hundreds of kilometres on foot across the country as part of the expeditions has warmed up the electorate to Rahul Gandhi.

Besides these initiatives, Rahul Gandhi’s choice of medium has also played a role in shaping and changing his image. Vis-a-vis Gandhi, who is taking a more digital approach, brand PM Narendra Modi has been heavy on traditional media since the beginning.

On how these mediums weigh against each other, N. Chandramouli says that Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on digital media contrasts with Narendra Modi’s reliance on traditional media. He remarks that this strategic choice reflects their adaptation to different audience reach and media biases. “While traditional media remains influential and broad-reaching, its high cost and potential biases have led opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi to leverage digital platforms vigorously. This approach not only circumvents media gatekeeping but also taps into the digital-savvy voter base, providing a fresh and direct communication channel that resonates with younger demographics. Meanwhile, the extensive use of traditional media by Narendra Modi has begun showing signs of audience fatigue, potentially diminishing its effectiveness,” he adds.

Explaining the factors influencing the INC’s choice of mediums Vishaal Shah observes, “If one were to consider that positioning brand Rahul Gandhi is a long-term play, then using social media and other digital platforms is the apt way to go for connecting with Gen Z in different parts of the country from varying backgrounds. The emphasis here should continue to be skewed towards digital media but the real impact would come from leveraging digital media that people under 25 use in 2024 and not relying only on legacy digital platforms.”

Dilip Cherian brings to attention a rather grim reality of the current political setup and its impact on the marketing mediums. He says, “The simple truth is that there's little room in traditional media for anyone else. So, he (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't have much of a choice. He has to utilise the space available to him.”

As to what the future holds for brand Rahul Gandhi, Vishaal Shah expounds, “At 53, Rahul Gandhi is a decade younger than Narendra Modi, when he first became Prime Minister in 2014. And Rahul Gandhi is still not 'old' in political parlance and can easily have a career spanning another 25-30 years. The transformation of Brand Rahul into the person we see today seems to be part of a long game from the Congress. As the last wave of millennials in India, moves closer to crossing the age of 30 years and GenZs start defining mainstream culture, the shift in perception is timed at an opportune time when Rahul Gandhi has moved out of the shadows of his parents as well as the past.”