How can brands move away from the tag of being opportunistic this Paralympics?

It has only been a couple of weeks since the Paris Olympic Games 2024 have concluded. It turned out to be a not-so-desirable affair for India–there was a level of misfortune involved, granted. There were some glimmering moments for the country–such as Manu Bhaker’s historic double-bronze performance, Neeraj Chopra’s silver win in the javelin throw, and the men’s hockey team’s bronze-winning performance.

Amidst all this, there was a conversation boiling up, rendering the resurgence of a long-talked-about debate: a brand using an athlete’s image without buying its rights or compensating the athlete.

After Manu Bhaker’s first win at Paris 2024, a plethora of brands rushed to congratulate the shooter. Nearly two dozen brands were sent legal notices for unauthorised use of her images along with their logos in congratulatory messages.

When Apollo Tyres used the image of Indian hockey goalkeeper Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh without permission alongside its logo, Tuhin Mishra, MD & Co-Founder of Baseline Ventures called out the brand on LinkedIn pointing out the inconsistency in the company's actions, noting that while Apollo Tyres pays large sums for endorsements from prominent figures like Sachin Tendulkar and teams like Manchester United, they disregarded Sreejesh's image rights.

As the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris draw near, brands worldwide are presented with an opportunity to join the athletes in their wins and leverage their popularity and sentimental momentum in an ethical manner. The Paralympics are a celebration of talent, inclusivity, diversity, and the limitless potential of the human spirit, making them a perfect platform for brands to align themselves with these values.

However, with this opportunity comes the responsibility to engage in marketing practices that are both ethical and authentic. The landscape of sports marketing has evolved dramatically over the years, with brands increasingly recognising the power of aligning themselves with successful athletes. Yet, as Mazhar Gadiwala, Vice President - Sports at Togglehead, points out, "Moment marketing is extremely popular, but there is a grey line when it comes to what is moment marketing versus ambush marketing."



This evolving landscape requires brands to carefully navigate the fine line between genuine celebration and opportunistic exploitation, particularly when it comes to athletes who participate in the Paralympics.

In this context, brands must ask themselves: How can they celebrate the success of Paralympic athletes in a way that is respectful, ethical, and beneficial for all parties involved?

Being authentic goes a long way

The Paralympic Games offer a powerful narrative of triumph over adversity, making them a fertile ground for brands that wish to tell authentic and inspiring stories. For brands, the key to ethically leveraging this narrative lies in focusing on the athletes' journeys rather than just their victories. “As the Paralympic Games approach, a global celebration of resilience and determination, brands have a unique opportunity to champion inclusivity and empowerment,” says S. Abbas Akhtar, Executive Director (PR & Brand) at BPCL. “Together, brands can create mutually beneficial initiatives that amplify the athletes' remarkable achievements and promote inclusivity in sports and beyond.”

This approach to branding goes beyond the typical congratulatory messages that flood social media during major sporting events. Instead, it calls for a deep, narrative-driven engagement that resonates with audiences on a more profound level. By sharing the authentic stories of Paralympic athletes, brands can not only celebrate their successes but also inspire a broader audience. “Picture storytelling that shatters stereotypes and clichés, instead highlighting the skills, personalities, and triumphs of these extraordinary individuals,” Akhtar adds.

Tuhin Mishra echoes this sentiment, emphasising the importance of recognising the long and arduous journeys these athletes have undertaken. “For any athlete representing India at the Olympics or Paralympics, it has been a long and tough journey, and it is important to keep that in mind while designing the campaign. Obviously, the campaign needs to be inclusive and genuine,” Mishra advises. By focusing on the broader narrative of an athlete’s journey, brands can build campaigns that are not only inspiring but also deeply respectful of the athletes’ experiences.

“Coming to onboarding athletes, there are various methods of supporting them. Investing in grassroots sports and providing training facilities are the most common methods seen apart from sponsorships. CSR initiatives are another medium of collaborating with an athlete to build credibility and portray not only the athlete but also the brand in a great light,” Gadiwala draws the picture for brands to support athletes in ways more than the conventional ones.

This year, IndusInd Bank has partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. Leading up to the Paralympic Games, the bank launched a new campaign, #HarKadamJeetKa, to highlight its support for Indian para-athletes throughout their journeys.

Similarly, KRAFTON India partnered with the PCI to sponsor training kits, bags, and caps, for the Paris Paralympics.

On the other hand, Mia by Tanishq launched a new ad ‘Believe the star in you’ which features Sheetal Devi, an Indian Para Compound Archer answering back to the judgemental stares she gets from the world.

Navigating the grey areas of ambush marketing

Brands exploiting an athlete’s success and popularity under the garb of moment marketing is not unprecedented. In 2021, Baseline Ventures sent legal notices to 20 brands for unauthorised use of PV Sindhu's name and images in ads congratulating her on winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the Paralympics presents a rich opportunity for brands, there is a growing concern about the ethical implications of certain marketing practices, particularly ambush marketing. This term refers to brands that attempt to capitalise on an athlete’s success without a formal partnership, often through ambiguous congratulatory messages or suggestive advertising. “During the Paris Olympics, brands walked a thin line between genuine congratulations and covert endorsements, often exploiting grey areas to associate themselves with athletes' success,” Akhtar notes. “While this approach may seem clever, it raises ethical concerns and can undermine the authenticity of both the brand and the athlete.”

The challenge for brands is to avoid the temptation of quick, opportunistic marketing that can be perceived as exploitative. Instead, brands should aim for clear and transparent communications that respect the athlete’s achievements and ensure that the athlete benefits from the association. As Gadiwala warns, “These are attempts to capitalise on the athlete's success without proper compensation or partnership. While not strictly unethical, it does raise questions about fairness, particularly if the athlete is not directly benefiting from it.”

The most straightforward and ethical way for brands to align themselves with an athlete’s success is through formal sponsorships or ambassador roles. This approach not only ensures that the athlete is fairly compensated but also allows the brand to authentically share in the athlete’s journey and success. “Onboarding an athlete as an ambassador or sponsoring them is indeed the most straightforward and ethical approach,” Mishra affirms. “It ensures that the athlete is fairly compensated for their association with the brand and that the brand can authentically share the athlete’s success.”

Ethical media sharing

Sharing media related to Paralympic athletes requires careful consideration. Brands must ensure that their content respects the athlete’s achievements and does not mislead the public. On the guidelines brands should keep in mind while sharing media related to or featuring athletes, experts point to a few key markers.

“Focusing on the athlete's journey, resilience, and excellence is crucial,” Gadiwala advises. “This needs to be the primary focus for brands. Information needs to be attributed properly and accurately. Images and messages should not be altered in any way that could mislead the public.” These guidelines are not just about protecting the athlete’s image; they are also about maintaining the integrity of the brand’s messaging.

Akhtar adds that transparency is key to maintaining trust between the brand, the athlete, and the audience. “Brands should aim to celebrate the Paralympians, promoting inclusivity and showing that success in sports is not confined to one group or type of athlete.” This approach not only safeguards the athlete's dignity but also builds trust with the audience, who are increasingly discerning about the authenticity of brand messages.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has outlined guidelines for Non-Olympic Partners. A few noteworthy among those are:

Rule 40 update: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) updated Rule 40, allowing athletes to engage in commercial activities around the Olympic Games. This update applies to Paris 2024.

Generic advertising: Non-Olympic Partners can run advertising campaigns during the Games if they have athlete permission, do not use Olympic Properties, and meet specific criteria such as pre-existing campaigns (90 days before the Games) without escalation during the Games.

Examples & guidelines: The IOC’s document provides various examples illustrating what is allowed and what is not, particularly focusing on the use of athlete images, Olympic Properties, and the timing of campaigns.

Compliance and notification: Brands must notify the IOC about their advertising campaigns, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to ensure they adhere to these guidelines.

Flexibility and exceptions: There are provisions for flexibility, especially for athletes participating in other competitions close to the Olympic Games.

Thank-you messages: Athletes are allowed limited thank-you messages to Non-Olympic Partners during the Games, provided they meet strict conditions.

Why do brands still move to cricketers?

In India, cricket dominates the sports marketing landscape, often leaving non-cricketing athletes struggling to secure the same level of investment from brands. This disparity is largely due to cricket’s immense popularity and the somewhat guaranteed returns on investment that it offers. Cricket often overshadows other sports, including the Paralympics. “Cricket’s monumental popularity creates a lucrative platform for brands, making them hesitant to invest in athletes from other sports,” Akhtar observes.

Akhtar lists a few reasons brands opt for the easy way out with cricket:

Firstly, cricket's monumental popularity and massive viewer base create a lucrative platform for brands to reach a vast audience. In contrast, non-cricketing sports, despite their growing popularity, still lag behind in terms of viewership and mass appeal. Brands, often risk-averse, hesitate to invest in athletes with relatively smaller audiences.

Secondly, the success of Indian cricket on the global stage has created a perception of guaranteed returns on investment. Brands are willing to pay a premium for the assured reach and recognition that cricketing athletes offer.

Lastly, the fragmented nature of non-cricketing sports, with multiple disciplines and events, makes it challenging for brands to identify a single, bankable star.



This hesitation is understandable, given the high stakes involved in sports marketing, but it also presents a missed opportunity for brands to diversify their portfolios and engage with new audiences.

“Non-cricketing sports and athletes often receive less media coverage, which diminishes their visibility and perceived value to brands. This lack of exposure means that the potential for mass brand recognition through these athletes is lower in comparison to cricket,” Gadiwala remarks.

Mishra points out that a lack of understanding of how to leverage the journey of non-cricketing athletes contributes to this disparity. “Sometimes it’s the lack of understanding as to how to leverage a non-cricket athlete's journey. A lot of times, cricket seems to be an easy way out,” he notes. However, as non-cricketing sports gain traction and produce global stars like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, brands are beginning to recognise the value of these athletes and the unique opportunities they present.

A chance to embrace inclusivity

As the Paralympics continue to grow in global significance, the associated advertising expenditure (AdEx) is also expected to rise. However, this growth still lags behind other major sporting events, reflecting the broader challenges faced by non-cricketing sports in India.

Gadiwala opines that brands that get involved in Paralympics earlier have a better chance of reaping its benefits. “Brands that invest in the Paralympics tend to be those with a focus on CSR, diversity and inclusivity. Fitness, healthcare, technology, and apparel brands are likely the ones to invest in para-athletes because they are believed to be the ones that align with the values of the Paralympics, which focuses on perseverance and overcoming challenges. In my opinion, brands that get involved in the Paralympics early stand a chance to significantly grow their brand equity,” he shares.

Early adopters who invest in the Paralympics stand to gain significantly in terms of brand equity. By aligning themselves with a global movement that celebrates perseverance and inclusivity, these brands can differentiate themselves in the marketplace and build lasting relationships with consumers who value authenticity and ethical behaviour.

In essence, to reap the fruits of marketing from the Paralympics, there is a greater need, more than ever, to focus on the long term and associate in a way that seems as authentic as possible. While not for every brand, the Paralympics is an apt opportunity for brands to showcase commitment to inclusivity and build a brand image that steers away from opportunistic marketing endeavours and champions a thoughtful, conscientious approach–if that aligns with the brand and its willingness to take the longer, less travelled route, that is.