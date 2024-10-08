How brands are weaving tales of tradition & innovation this Durga Pujo

Every Probashi Bangali (Bengali living away from West Bengal) has likely heard the phrase, ‘You have to experience Durga Pujo in the motherland at least once’. And it’s true. Pujo in West Bengal isn’t just a festival; it’s an emotion that takes over the entire state. The streets light up with the dazzling Chandannagar'er Aalo (iconic lights from Chandannagar), and every few meters reveals a new, creatively crafted pandal. The air is filled with the scent of traditional bhog and dhuno, the beats of the dhaak, and the buzz of celebration.

The excitement starts with the broadcast of Mahalaya, featuring the legendary voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra on All India Radio, a moment that links Bengalis to their cultural roots. Beyond the celebration, Durga Pujo offers a golden opportunity for brands to tap into the festival’s vibrant energy, creating campaigns that connect with Bengalis on an emotional and cultural level.

This year, brands are increasingly focusing on blending tradition with modernity in their Durga Pujo campaigns. Agencies are receiving briefs where clients are requesting to emphasise cultural authenticity while appealing to a younger, digital-savvy audience. As Sandeep Bajaj, Founder, of BESI Marketing Solutions, a digital marketing agency from West Bengal, notes, “This year, many clients have asked for campaigns that emphasise on family values, celebration & tradition but in a contemporary framework.”

Siddhant Jain, Partner at Three Fourth Solutions, an integrated marketing agency from West Bengal, states, “Clients are eager to evoke the festival’s rich cultural heritage while also appealing to contemporary audiences. To achieve this, we’re blending traditional elements — like puja visuals — with innovative storytelling techniques in graphics. For instance, we blended puja elements with the brand image of an Indo-Chinese food and beverage brand.”

Debarshi Chakravorti, VP of Business Communication and Planning at Interactive Avenues, says, “Brands often seek to harness the art of storytelling, steeped in cultural relevance, to connect with consumers. It is essential to craft narratives that reflect the essence of Durga Puja, focusing on themes of family, togetherness, and the celebration of community.”

Local ice cream brand Rollick by Prestige Ice Creams has launched its Pujo campaign, ‘#JomeJaabe’, which captures the spirit of Durga Pujo through the eyes of the younger generation. The ads feature a group of friends enjoying Pujo activities like pandal hopping, carpooling, and shopping, all while bonding over Rollick ice cream.

Similarly, ENO’s Pujo campaign taps into the joy of indulging in festive food, a crucial part of the celebration. To connect with younger audiences, the brand brought in actor Ditipriya, using the phrase ‘Aasche bochor abar hobe’ in a catchy, upbeat song that highlights the fun of savouring Pujo delicacies without any worries.

At the same time, Rashi Garodia, Business Head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata, points out that brands are moving away from "buy me" messaging. She says, “Over the last few years, with the rise of Digital Marketing, brands have started crafting their communication more specifically to their TG rather than a “one size fits all” method. Brands want to become a part of their consumers’ lives, so, the briefs have moved away from the “buy me” kind of communication to more storytelling, which touches a chord with their audiences. And this, of course, is happening with a touch of modern trends that are more relevant to the current times rather than just going the traditional way.”

Rashi Ray, Director, of Response India an advertising agency from West Bengal, emphasises that campaigns should not only market a product but tell a relatable, emotional story that connects with people on a personal level. “We don’t focus on ‘selling’ during Pujo.”

Fashion brands, for example, are expanding their Pujo collections beyond ethnic wear to include modern styles, reflecting a shift in both consumer preferences and marketing approaches.

Tata Cliq’s social media campaign showcases a collaboration with Bengali actor Madhumita Sarcar and fashion content creator Sonali Mitra, capturing the joy and excitement of their invitation to Tata CLiQ’s ‘House of Utsav’ as they browse and shop the festive curations from the Durga Pujo online store, offering a range of products across categories like fashion, home, and beauty.

Talking about DS Group's Pujo plans, Rajeev Jain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing says, "Building on our history of successful festive campaigns, we plan to leverage our brand IPs, such as Pulse Ka Pandal, and our regional strengths to create impactful marketing activations aligned with upcoming Indian festivals like Dandiya and Durga Puja. As in previous years, we will introduce festival packs for some of our brands."

Another major theme that brands are focusing on is women’s empowerment and womanhood. After the unfortunate and tragic RG Kar case in Kolkata, brands are turning to the divine powers of Maa Durga to remind and showcase the strength of women.

ABP Ananda has rolled out its campaign titled ‘Durga Pujo Maane Durgader Pujo’ (Celebrate not just Durga Pujo, but all women who embody goddess Durga’s strength and power). The campaign is dedicated to everyday women who, like the Goddess Durga, fight unseen and uncelebrated battles.

Blending in local elements

During Durga Pujo, brands have the unique opportunity to tap into the vibrant culture of West Bengal while also resonating with a broader audience.

Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Design, at Senco Gold & Diamonds touches upon how Pujo has an effect on consumer moods. She says, “Consumer mood shifts to one of excitement, joy, and togetherness, as families come together to celebrate not just the rituals but also the spirit of the season. The focus moves toward tradition, fashion, and the joy of sharing these moments with loved ones.”

For brands, this means offering stories that go beyond products and tap into the heart of the festival. Rahul Bhalla, Co-Founder & CEO of Latin Quarters adds that the festive season fuels consumer spending, especially on apparel and accessories. Brands adjust to this excitement by offering curated collections and tailored promotions that match the elevated consumer mood.

This year, agencies advise brands to focus on blending local traditions with universal themes to create campaigns that are both culturally rich and widely appealing.

According to Sandeep Bajaj, it’s crucial for brands to make campaigns locally relevant by incorporating traditional Bengali elements like the dhaak, shola art, or the iconic bhog platter.

The creative challenge lies in balancing these hyper-local elements with broader themes, allowing the ad to evoke nostalgia for Bengali audiences while staying relatable to others. He further explains, “Using local dialects in certain ads but offering English or Hindi subtitles ensures inclusivity without losing the cultural flavour.”

Rashi Garodia has similar views on this. She emphasises brands to incorporate more culturally nuanced communication like making use of the local language, highlighting the Pujo elements like dhaak & dhunuchi, and showing traditional clothes like laal-paar saree (red-bordered saree)/red clothes to capture the local essence.

“However, to appeal to a wider audience beyond West Bengal, the stories must be universally relatable. Keeping them aspirational, yet connected to the roots,” she adds.

Rashi Ray adds, “We try to ensure that our campaigns don’t just market a product but tell a relatable, emotional story that evokes a personal connection. It’s about using narrative-driven content to make brands a part of the cultural experience, rather than just observers.”

Creating visibility in crowded spaces and more

Pandal hopping is a huge part of the Pujo experience, everyone joins in the spirit of festivity, making it a perfect opportunity for brands to connect with people on the move.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising shines during this time, with billboards, bus stops, and large displays near major pandals becoming prime real estate for brands. The sheer volume of foot traffic ensures high visibility with people spending hours exploring the pandals.

As Sandeep Bajaj notes, "Pandal hopping is a very big part of Pujas in West Bengal."

Traditionally, brands have utilised big banners, flex boards, and hoardings around popular pandals to capture the attention of the massive foot traffic. However, in recent years, brands have also started incorporating digital elements into their campaigns to enhance consumer interaction.

Bajaj explains that brands are now experimenting with digital experiences like selfie kiosks with Pujo-themed backdrops, interactive screens where visitors can engage with brands, and QR codes offering instant discounts or prices.

Last year, to give Pujo a fragrance touch, Dabur Odonil created Odonil Villa, a Fragrance Tunnel, at Shiv Mandir Puja Pandal. It was set up right before visitors entered the Pandal, giving it a traditional Bengali home look.

Similarly, Signpost India unveiled a 3D anamorphic display in Kolkata’s New Alipore, the first for the city, during the Durga Pujo celebrations.

Siddhant Jain says, “This year, we are seeing innovative use of artificial intelligence where the brand is displaying in products through AI visuals. Such experimental marketing tactics not only attract attention but also engage with the younger audience.”

This year, ITC’s Sunrise Spices marked the onset of Durga Pujo with the grand launch of its Sunrise Spice Art Campaign. The centrepiece of this year’s festivities is a spice art installation, featuring a 30-foot-tall mortar and pestle, visually pouring spices from a Sunrise-branded jar.

Along with this, the brand has also launched a microsite that uses AI to generate a video of them pandal hopping with actor Abir, which can be accessed through a QR code in time for Pujo.

Kolkata’s 151-year-old tram system has been a key part of the city’s heritage and a favourite for brands to use during Durga Pujo. Last year, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), Asian Paints, and XXL Collective created a special 'Puja Tram'. The tram was decorated with hand-painted artwork showing Kumortuli’s artisans, dhakis (traditional drummers), pujo alpona, rituals like sindoor khela and the dhunuchi dance, along with famous landmarks of Kolkata.

This year, as the city gets ready to retire its iconic tram system, Sunsilk paid tribute with an OOH campaign from September 27th to October 2nd. The trams were covered in Sunsilk’s branding, bringing together the city’s rich history and the celebrations of Durga Pujo in a unique and memorable way.

Marketing plans for this Pujo

As Durga Pujo approaches, brands are developing innovative strategies to connect with consumers and enhance their festive experience.

Joita Sen elaborates on their unique approach. “With our Aparupa campaign, we celebrate the inner strength of women while honouring the spirit of Durga Puja,” she shares. The Aparupa collection features intricate designs inspired by the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal, incorporating traditional craftsmanship like filigree and meenakari work.

Sen emphasises the importance of a well-rounded media mix, “We’re combining local advertising, social media campaigns, and in-store events to create memorable experiences. I believe that in-store promotions will dominate this festive season, as consumers seek the joy of exploring jewellery in a celebratory atmosphere.”

DS Group's Rajeev Jain mentions that the company aims to follow a well-rounded media mix. He says, "By showcasing our product portfolio on digital platforms and on-ground events, we aim to drive consumer engagement, encourage trials, and boost purchases, all while strengthening our market position by connecting with consumers on a cultural level."

In parallel, Rahul Bhalla reveals their engaging strategy to connect with shoppers. “This Pujo season, we’re excited to offer in-mall activations, targeted WhatsApp broadcasts, and exclusive festive offers,” he states. To boost awareness, they’re leveraging hyperlocal newspapers and magazines, ensuring they reach the right audience. For a unique twist, shoppers at South City Mall can receive a Free trolley bag with their purchases, making the shopping experience even more enticing.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited from Marico Limited highlights the pivotal role of digital engagement in their marketing efforts. “We’ve launched a fully digital strategy, collaborating with renowned Bengali actresses Priyanka Sarkar and Darshana Banik,” she explains.

This campaign features a user-generated content contest, supported by influencers who collectively reach over 15 million people. “By focusing on family traditions and the joy of preparation, we aim to build deep brand affinity and create emotional connections,” Somasree adds.

Debarshi Chakravorti says, “To bring all the goodness of the festivities together, brands leverage social media platforms to engage with their audience, sharing compelling visuals, behind-the-scenes content, and interactive campaigns that highlight their involvement in the celebrations. This digital interaction not only amplifies their outreach but also invites consumers to be part of the festivities, creating a two-way dialogue that strengthens the connection with the audience.”

Durga Pujo is a time for joy, reflection, and celebration, where every moment holds the promise of togetherness. Brands have recognised this unique opportunity to connect with consumers on a personal level, crafting campaigns that resonate with the emotions and traditions of the festival. By blending modern marketing strategies with cultural authenticity, they enhance the celebratory mood and make their offerings more relatable.

In Bengali, we say, ‘Pujo maane, notun shuru, notun aasha’ (Pujo signifies new beginnings and renewed hopes). This phrase beautifully captures the essence of the festival, reminding us that each celebration heralds the promise of renewal and joy, not only for Bengalis but for brands as well.