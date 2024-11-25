Why are CID characters everywhere?

On certain lazy afternoons during my childhood, my grandmother–who didn’t have the privilege of receiving formal education–would insistently tell me to switch channels on TV and put CID–a cult-classic Indian crime drama–back on. She would call it “Shi Aar Dee”–not knowing that it was an acronym of letters from the English language–in a crude Marathi accent. She would get so involved in the stories and the investigations led by the CID team, that it seemed impossible to unglue her from the screen before the episode reached its conclusion. Such was the power of the show to draw and hold audiences–regardless of age, literacy, or region.

In the world of Indian television, few phrases are as iconic as “Daya, darwaza tod do!” or as instantly recognisable as ACP Pradyuman’s stern yet curious declaration, “Kuch toh gadbad hai.” For over two decades, the cast of CID captivated audiences with their unrelenting pursuit of justice and unforgettable quirks. Today, these same characters have swapped their investigation boards for brand decks, becoming the unlikely heroes of modern marketing campaigns.

Earlier this year, Nykaa launched a campaign featuring ACP Pradyuman and Daya solving a case–not of crime, but of unbeatable discounts. The ad trended instantly, its shareability bolstered by the audience’s deep affection for these characters. And this wasn’t an isolated incident. From FMCG brands to tech companies, everyone seems to be tapping into the cultural legacy of CID. But why are these characters enjoying a second life as marketing darlings?

This trend, while humorous and light-hearted, speaks volumes about the evolution of advertising strategies in an attention-deficit digital age. Nostalgia, humour, and pop culture references have proven to be powerful tools for engagement. As audiences scroll endlessly through their feeds, these campaigns catch their eye like a long-lost friend waving from a crowded street. With every “darwaza tod do” moment, brands remind audiences not just of a product, but of their own fond memories.

Yet, this isn’t just about laughs or a trip down memory lane. It’s a calculated, data-driven move that leverages the internet’s meme culture and the staying power of iconic characters. The resurgence of CID is more than a trend–it’s a masterclass in how nostalgia, cultural relevance, and strategic storytelling intersect to create memorable campaigns. Here is how these detective characters are solving advertising’s toughest cases.

Nostalgia: A marketing goldmine

In advertising, nostalgia isn’t just a warm fuzzy feeling–it’s a superpower. As Monish Sanghavi, Business Head at Liqvd Asia, points out, "The need to establish the context and communication is tough. What the iconic characters do is that they tap into a pre-established emotion and nostalgia, helping users instantly connect with the brand story in a short and memorable way.”

Nostalgia creates a shortcut to trust and emotional engagement, particularly in India, where television characters hold an almost familial place in people’s hearts. The CID team–ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet–brings with them a wealth of emotional baggage: afternoons spent watching reruns, family jokes inspired by catchphrases, and even memes that repackage their quirks for new generations.

The magic of these campaigns lies in pairing the familiar with the unexpected. Take boAt’s "killer deals" campaign. Vedansh Kumar, Head of Brand Marketing at boAt, elaborates: "The detectives are on the hunt for a killer, but they soon realise the real killer is the killer deals on boAt products. The campaign leaned into humour, nostalgia, and a dramatic twist–everything audiences loved about CID, repackaged to highlight boAt’s brand value.”

Nostalgia ensures instant attention, but brands must tread carefully. Overuse or misalignment of these characters with a product’s core narrative can dilute the charm.

As Sanghavi warns, "Overexposure can reduce their effectiveness. These ads work best in the initial phase when they surprise and delight audiences.”

Memes: The bridge between nostalgia and virality

If nostalgia brings audiences to the table, memes are the secret sauce that keeps them engaged. The memeification of CID–from ACP Pradyuman’s intense close-ups to Daya’s exaggerated door-breaking prowess–has made the show a cultural touchstone for internet humour. Rohit Singh, Associate Account Director at White Rivers Media, highlights this shift, remarking, "Memes amplify cultural resonance, making these characters top-of-mind and providing a natural segue into more structured campaigns."

Brands are increasingly treating memes as low-cost testing grounds to gauge cultural relevance. When CID-inspired memes went viral, they not only reignited interest in the show but also established the characters as symbols of humour and relatability. This gave brands a strong foundation to build campaigns on.

Anaswar Rajagopal, Director of Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive India, describes how this played into their “Spot the Goofup” campaign for Colgate Maxfresh: "The CID characters made the activation engaging and relevant. Their roles as detectives aligned perfectly with our ‘solve the mystery’ concept, making the campaign both interactive and memorable.”

This integration of meme culture into campaigns isn’t entirely new, but it’s becoming more sophisticated. Marketers are realising the value of moving beyond mere meme references to crafting campaigns that capture the spirit of what made the memes successful in the first place.

Character-driven storytelling: Better than brand ambassadors?

One of the biggest advantages of using iconic characters like those from CID is their distinct personalities. Unlike generalised brand ambassadors, each CID character embodies specific traits that can be mapped directly onto a brand’s messaging. ACP Pradyuman, with his commanding presence, represents authority and reliability; Daya, with his physical prowess, symbolises strength; and Abhijeet’s sharp thinking evokes intelligence and precision.

As Kumar points out, "Using Daya’s strength for durability or ACP Pradyuman’s authority for reliability allows for a more nuanced connection between the product and the character.”

This versatility gives brands a storytelling edge. For instance, a rugged outdoor brand could align with Daya’s action-oriented persona, while a tech company might lean on Abhijeet’s logical, gadget-savvy image. Compared to traditional ambassadors, these characters bring a sense of affordability and immediacy. They are less expensive and already deeply ingrained in public consciousness.

Sanghavi highlights another advantage, "A character-driven approach allows brands to get into the skin of the character and find a fit in their universe, which is not true for brand ambassadors. It’s a natural spike in visibility and consideration."

Staying fresh amid saturation

As more brands jump on the CID bandwagon, the risk of oversaturation looms. When too many campaigns use the same characters in similar contexts, their novelty begins to fade. However, this challenge also presents an opportunity for creativity.

Singh suggests that the key lies in self-awareness. "Brands need bold ideas–like campaigns where users solve mini-cases or ones that playfully poke fun at the trend itself. Creativity and self-awareness are what help brands cut through the noise,” he shares.

The solution isn’t just about being different but being relevant. As Kumar notes, "To avoid blending in, brands must offer unique storylines or innovative settings for these characters, rather than simply relying on their popularity."

For instance, interactive campaigns–such as gamified whodunits or social media challenges–could reinvigorate the trend while keeping audiences engaged. By innovating within the framework of CID’s legacy, brands can avoid fatigue and maintain audience interest.

Solving advertising mysteries, one campaign at a time

The resurgence of CID characters in advertising is a cultural moment that bridges generations. For older audiences, it’s a nostalgic reminder of a beloved show. For younger, meme-savvy viewers, it’s a fresh and funny take on internet culture. But beneath the humour and nostalgia lies a strategic thought: these campaigns tap into pre-existing emotional connections while crafting narratives that align with brand values.

Whether it’s ACP Pradyuman investigating killer discounts or Daya breaking down the door to new tech innovation, CID’s characters are proving to be more than relics of the past. They’re dynamic, versatile tools for storytelling in an era where attention is the ultimate commodity.

The challenge now is to keep these campaigns inventive, ensuring that the audience’s love for these characters is celebrated without being overplayed. After all, as ACP Pradyuman might say, “Marketing ke iss case mein, kuch toh alag karna padega, Daya!”