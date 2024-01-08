Concept to Screen: All you need to know about the process of creating a CGI campaign

The trend of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) or mixed reality ads in India saw a steep rise in 2023. Brands from all sorts of categories have invested in this new phenomenon and are looking to capture the target market in this novel and innovative way. From Maybelline and Jacquemus in the international arena to Amul and Baskin Robbins in India, brands went all out to try their hands at CGI.
Despite the extensive number of CGI ads cluttering the virtual space, experts believe that we have a lot to explore when it comes to CGI. Many say that we have not yet used CGI to its full potential and that there is scope to find novel ways of leveraging it in advertising.
CGI campaigns are gaining prominence day by day, and despite the fact that brands are trying to stand out and catch eyeballs, a lot of these CGI Ads have started to look very similar and templatized. As agencies and brands try to decipher and harness this trend, the questions arise:
How do CGI-led or mixed-reality campaigns get made? What tools are used to increase the efficiency and quality of the output?
The devil is in the details
The process of making a CGI-led ad campaign is complex but intriguing. It often involves several steps of production, but–if done correctly–it brings the brand’s vision to fruition in the most innovative way possible. It starts with the basics as with any other creative process, i.e., selecting the product for which the CGI asset is to be produced. It is pertinent for brands and agencies to unanimously and prudently gauge whether CGI is needed for a particular product in the first place.
When Baskin Robbins India decided to unveil its revamped logo to a nationwide audience with the help of a hot air balloon campaign, they were faced with a couple of problems. The first was the cost associated with such a large-scale project. The subsequent dilemma was that even if they restricted themselves to one city, people in one part of the city would not be able to see the said balloon from another part of the city. This was when the idea of a CGI campaign was born.
Aleesha Desai, Deputy General Manager (Marketing), Baskin Robbins India shares, “Recognizing the transformative potential of CGI, we made a conscious decision to leverage its capabilities for our logo reveal. This strategic shift ensured not only alignment with our plot but also promised nationwide visibility—which was a challenge through other means.”
The next part of the process comes in the form of identifying the objective of the ad being created. Vincent Kola, Creative Head-Video, SoCheers, says that once the product and its objective have been identified, the next step is to come up with the best possible animation or personality for the product in the creative. In other words, he says to think of how the product interacts with its environment. How is the product's immediate environment impacted by the presence of a large new object? There are no boundaries to the creativity here.
He further says that the only guardrails could be execution effort and an unrealistic physical movement such as a hot-air balloon (carrying a larger-than-life product) will ideally hover or rise and not rapidly descend.
“Next is to choose a location. CGI campaigns are best known for using known locations to create recall. When creating a pan-India brand, it’s best to choose key landmarks that will help people easily identify the city or state. Once you have a clear picture of the location, the product and its character, you then start building the product in 3D software,” Kola says.
The process can involve simultaneous location filming or purchasing stock footage. For optimal CGI results, capturing shots that resemble casual cell phone footage taken by a person on the street is effective. Alternatively, drone shots, stills, and other methods can also be employed.
Manan Malik, Director - Strategy and Growth, Social Panga explains, “A CGI campaign will have a key brand asset(s) that will become the hero. And like any idea or script, the hero has to stand out in the outcome. The visualization also needs to account for the overall treatment, number of elements and assets, planning the shoot, blending of elements in the shoot, use of micro-details and elements in the overall environment, etc. These areas are important, similar to how character development is important in any arc. It enhances the experience and depth immensely.”
The subsequent critical step entails animating the 3D model within the 3D software. During this phase, careful observation of the location shot is necessary to animate environmental interactions. This includes refining lighting and shadows and incorporating any essential animations that enhance the interactive relationship between the product and its surroundings.
The final stage involves layering the rendered 3D animation onto the location video, typically accomplished using video animation software like Adobe After Effects. Sound design plays a pivotal role in unifying the elements. Most CGI videos incorporate ambient sounds to enhance realism, and additional sound effects are essential to support the product gestures.
Since CGI-led advertising is relatively new, questions related to its production are bound to arise. One such prominently lingering question is:
How is the outdoor shoot done before adding the CGI layer?
CGI video outdoor shoots involve capturing footage in reverse order compared to the intended animation for the product. During filming, it is necessary to visualize the product's animation within the frame.
Once the idea is finalized, it becomes essential to carefully strategize elements such as shot distribution and the three-dimensional rendering of brand assets. This planning is crucial for effectively harmonizing and integrating the viewpoints of the surroundings and the subject/object. It is imperative to have a comprehensive understanding of the precise alignment required for a seamless and realistic appearance. This phase requires meticulous planning for drone angles, camera perspectives, lighting, background, and overall environment. Subsequently, appropriate equipment can be selected with the desired quality in mind.
Malik says that as a part of the process, 360-degree HDRI images have to be captured for the VFX/CGI software to match lighting and reflections.
Kunal Luhar, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, 5W1H says that outdoor shoots for CGI often involve green screens or tracking markers for easier integration of CGI elements.
A successful CGI-led campaign features a good blend of real-life imagery and computer-generated graphics.
Shedding light along the same lines, Aleesha Desai expounds, “An effective campaign involves cohesion between the live-action production and CGI teams which is essential for a visually striking result. Post-production involves CGI integration, compositing, and then colour correcting, removal of elements that may not be relevant or obstructing the video, etc. The idea is to seamlessly blend computer-generated elements with the live-action footage without it seeming forced.”
Sharing advice on how to aptly carry out the outdoor shooting process, Kola says, “Shooting in daylight is best with the sunlight slightly coming at an angle. When shooting, one needs to have a predetermined duration in mind. Keeping the camera movements fluid and mildly shaky before panning to the main frame will give a cool, organic effect to the video. Keeping the resolution and frame-rate high is an added advantage, especially when grading the footage and re-exporting it with the 3D render. Even when shooting with a camera, one should shoot in a vertical format (preferable for Social) and try to incorporate movements that mimic a video shot on a cell phone.”
Tools to the rescue
The use of CGI and mixed reality is relatively new to advertising. The task of creating a CGI asset might seem a bit strenuous considering the complexity of and lack of technical expertise. However, there are some tools that make the job easier and are popularly used in the industry.
Vincent Kola explains that CGI assets need a combination of tools. A 3D modeling software like Blender or Maya 3D is needed for the 3D model building and texturing. He mentions that many designers use Photoshop to create mock frames, which helps them have a guide map while animating and compositing.
Video animation and compositing are usually done on software like Adobe After Effects, where the rendered 3D models are laid onto the shot video. The software also enables artists to adjust the lighting, shadows, and color. Tools like Adobe Audition are used to refine and edit sounds.
“A good video software to mix sound effects and much along with the video is Adobe Premiere Pro,” Kola mentions.
Manan Malik shares that each CGI artist has different preferences and a working methodology. He says that usage of a particular set of tools depends on the requirement of the project. He adds, “Cinema4d, Blender, After Effects, Apple Motion, Nuke, Unity, and Houdin are some of the VFX software. Cinema4d and After Effects are preferred by some due to their compatibility with each other and both of them being user-friendly.”
Along similar lines, Kunal Luhar mentions that tools like Adobe After Effects, Cinema 4D, and Blender are widely used in the industry. “Depending on the specific needs, specialized software for rendering, modeling, or animation might be employed. CGI in advertising is a dynamic and evolving field, constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. Its impact on brand engagement and storytelling is significant,” he elaborates.
The process of CGI asset creation involves a number of steps and follows a creative trajectory that is slightly divergent. While brands can take creative liberty and devise their unique process, it helps to consider the tools that are prevalent in the industry and are recommended by experts. Tools like Blender, Maya 3D, Cinema4d, Nuke, Unity, and Adobe After Effects are changing the game and streamlining the process. Brands and agencies can experiment with the tools that best suit their needs, bringing out an output that stands out and does end up becoming a cog in the increasingly cluttered digital space.